The Vermont House of Representatives began its 2022 legislative session Jan. 4 and while we were relegated to Zoom once again for the first two weeks — a move I opposed and fought against — I am pleased that the House will return to work in person this week. That said, because of technological limitations, for the time being House sessions will still be remote but livestreamed at bit.ly/3Kne4iE.
I am pleased to continue to serve as chair of the Legislative Tourism Caucus, where we began our work in earnest. We were fortunate to spend the first meeting hearing from members of our state’s all-important creative economy — a sector devastated by the pandemic — and discuss ways to help them continue to recover. We welcomed representatives from the Vermont Arts Council, Catamount Film and Arts, Foley Linens, and the Vermont Downtown Program. We specifically discussed H. 624, a bill of which I am a cosponsor that is designed to support the creative sector businesses and cultural organizations.
Our second meeting was spent hearing from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development about the status of federal COVID-19 funds, and what the agency’s intentions are for the remaining monies.
Both meetings, and all our previous meetings, can be viewed on YouTube at bit.ly/3AcwCNN. Feel free to view the meetings as they are livestreamed on Friday mornings at 8 a.m.
I am also pleased to continue to serve as ranking member of the House Committee on Energy and Technology, where we began our work in earnest, including beginning an in-depth review of the Climate Action Plan that was adopted last month by the Vermont Climate Action Council. We are just at the start of this process now, so I will have more detailed updates as we progress.
Reapportionment
What I am most concerned with at this time is the reapportionment process and what has transpired since the House resumed two weeks ago.
Every 10 years the General Assembly is required to be reapportioned based on the most recent U.S. Census population data to “maintain equality of representation among the respective districts as nearly as is practicable.” This year is the year the new reapportionment must take place.
A Legislative Apportionment Board appointed to “prepare and file proposed Senate and House plans with the General Assembly to adjust district boundaries to reflect shifts in population and assure substantially equal representation across all districts statewide.”
There are seven members of the apportionment board. The governor appoints one member from each political party — Republican, Democrat and Progressive. Each political party also appoints one member. The “special master” is chosen by the chief justice of the Vermont Supreme Court.
It’s important to note that the board’s members are not legislators or legislative staff, so are less inclined to necessarily protect incumbency.
The Legislative Apportionment Board has now done its work. The board began its meetings in September 2020 and filed the final House report with the clerk on Nov. 30. With this report and map, the board has recommended that all House districts in Vermont be single-member representative districts.
For Stowe, which has grown significantly over the last 10 years, this report creates two districts to represent the people of Stowe. One district contains only Stowe addresses, while the other district is a joint Stowe-Morristown district.
Obviously, this isn’t ideal because Stowe has been its own, wholly contained, single-member district for the last two decades. Even less ideal, however, is what the House passed last week.
Rather than taking the map and report approved by the apportionment board on a tri-partisan basis, the House advanced a completely different map as the proposed reapportionment plan — a map drawn by Democrats that was considered twice by the Legislative Apportionment Board and voted down by a majority of that board.
In addition to serious concerns about advancing a map that has already been seen, reviewed and denied, rather than the map approved on a tri-partisan basis, there are serious concerns about the map itself in the underlying reapportionment bill, H.589.
In regard to Stowe specifically, the map approved last week is one that takes the more than 800 residents of Stowe and puts them into a two-person district that includes Stowe, Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury. So, while Stowe residents would be a minority in the map approved by the apportionment board, they would be a super-super-super minority in the map that passed the Democrats in the House last week.
Second, the map in H.589 continues the unequal representation of Vermonters by leaving some Vermonters with one voice in the House, while other Vermonters have twice that many. For example, the people of Stowe have one voice in the House, while the people of Waterbury, Morristown and Elmore have twice that amount, and there are many other similar examples.
The bottom line is this map approved by the House last week is purely political and is unadulterated incumbent protection.
As we watch political parties in other states gerrymander their decennial redistricting to protect incumbents or force legislators from other parties out of office, I am hoping for better here in Vermont. Our legislative redistricting must be one that ensures “equality of representation.”
The map we should begin our work with is that one that ensures all Vermonters equal representation, and that is the map the Legislative Apportionment Board approved and submitted to the House clerk on Nov. 30, 2021.
Following my pleas, and those of others, the House did agree to at least send the apportionment board-approved map and report out to local boards of civil authority, in addition to the map they define as the proposed reapportionment plan.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House.
