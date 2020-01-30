It is my considered opinion that the best antidote to winter blues is not, as you might imagine living here in Stowe, alpine skis, but the lowly pair of snowshoes.
Snowshoes will get you out in virtually any winter weather, whether it is windy, wintry, or wet. You can make your own tracks, or follow in the wake of others. You can go steep and deep, or take a stomp around town on the recreation path. And virtually anyone, from 8 to 80, can use a pair of snowshoes.
A friend of mind says no, that it isn’t snowshoes that blows away the winter blues, but cross-country skis. Everyone, he insists, needs a pair of cross-country skis.
I’d agree with him, were it not for the fact that my first trip out this season ended in the usual fashion of my off trail excursions — we, me, plastered to a tree.
I could, of course, limit myself to groomed trails, but where’s the fun in that? I’d have to drive to reach a good network of groomed trails, which seems to defeat the purpose of self-propelled outdoor amusement.
Furthermore, recreational trails have become a thicket of competing interests with nuanced rules of use and etiquette, complete with confusing vocabulary.
While the annoyance of competing trail use has likely been around for a while, you don’t see significant public kvetching until about 10 years ago, when threads on forums like View From The Top (vftt.org) start popping up. I first saw the word “barebooter,” used to describe a winter hiker walking on trails in their hiking boots, on one of these forums. And the initials “MSR” used to describe a snowshoer (from a popular brand — in Vermont, would a snowshoe enthusiast be a “Tubb”?).
In the hierarchy of trail use, the bane, apparently to all other users, is the “barebooter.” The barebooter leaves tracks known as “post holes.” “Post holes,” variously spelled as “post-holes” or “postholes,” are deep, knee-destroying holes created when “barebooters” punch through soft snow.
I imagine these holes look like moose tracks: tracks that look like perfectly round telephone poles have been punched into the snow with significant force, from a great height. The holes can be 2 feet deep and half a foot in diameter.
To hear tell, these holes, whether made by man or moose, are extremely dangerous. People, dogs, and wildlife can be seriously injured by postholes.
In fact, after extensive searching, I was able to locate a documented incident of an injury caused by a post hole. In March 2015, climbers were practicing their self-arrest skills on the headwall of Tuckerman’s Ravine when one of them jammed his foot into a post hole left behind on a previous ascent. What the report finds of interest is not that the climber managed to find one of his own post holes to stick his foot into, but that the avalanche danger in the area was rated “moderate” that day, and not one person in the group was carrying avalanche rescue gear (transceivers, shovels, probes, etc.).
Still, one doesn’t want to be hasty in one’s judgments, so I decided to create the Experimental Post Hole Path. Complete with a nice steep section, a double fall line, and a bit of flat. It’s a trail I have to take regularly, as it leads down to the main garden area, which is where we spread the ashes from the woodstove.
I can’t be bothered to put on snowshoes for the trek, and I am not donning skis and windmilling my way down the hill with a bucket of hot ashes.
My Experimental Post Hole Path has an added variable in the form of dogs, forming a happy phalanx of a multi-pawed troop, adding their own chaos to the Experimental Post Hole Path.
The EPHP has been in use since mid-December, and I am prepared to submit the following report:
A post holed path requires considerable depth of snow to achieve a moose deep hole. An inconvenient depth of snow which, were the path any longer, would make post holing impractical.
Snowshoes, even cross-country skis, were invented for a reason: slogging through deep snow is a wet and soggy bore.
At less snow depth, tracks are an inconvenience if the uneven surface freezes solid. Much like a rock-strewn trail, careful foot placement is required on the steep sections, and attention needs to be paid on the flatter sections.
Much of this can be mitigated by simply stepping into a pair of modern snowshoes, to distribute the weight across a greater surface area, but when frozen, the uneven surface poses a significant challenge to a pair of recreational cross-country skis.
The adult dogs, however, have no trouble sprinting across the post holed portions. The puppies stumble. But to be fair, the puppies stumble over carpets, too.
The newcomer on the winter scene, the fatbike, would find negotiating my track challenging at best. Possibly an experienced rider, with strength, could manage, but neophytes would be knocked off balance by the competing tracks.
So it is not surprising when those grooming Nordic tracks and fatbike trails are less than amused to find their carefully groomed paths smashed about with competing footprints.
But I suspect those barebooters, hearing the word “post hole,” envision the same thigh-deep moose track I do. I’ve dug post holes, and set corner posts: Those holes are deep.
These “barebooters” aren’t “post holing,” they’re “track tromping.” Unintentionally damaging a groomed track beyond its capability to be of its intended use. When they look back at their trail, they don’t see “post holes”; they see a trail of footprints tromped into the trail.
So let’s make it simple: Don’t tromp the tracks groomed for other sports. Walk off the trail, and if you find yourself post holing in deep snow rather than track tromping, have I mentioned my enthusiasm for snowshoes? They really do make winter better.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.