Searching for information on employment opportunities within the U.S. postal system network is an eye-opening experience. Current mail carriers are not shy when it comes to discussing their work environment, their advancement prospects or the conditions they labor under.
Such is the protection enjoyed by belonging to a union, you’re free to express your opinion, sometimes with forceful vigor.
Lack of advancement and promised career training is a particular sore spot, which rather surprised me given the tone of the commentary regarding Stowe’s postal woes. You’d think overwork or customer expectations would be top complaints, but they do not. It’s the disconnect between promised career opportunities and the reality carriers face.
That said, the listed expectations for a postal carrier, at roughly $20 per hour, are dramatically less than the listed expectations for a Hannaford cashier ($9.80 per hour), and I now have a new level of respect for those cashiers, who are expected to be significantly fitter than I am. Cashiers are required to “bend and lift products weighing up to 15 pounds continuously, 25 pounds frequently, and 50 pounds on occasion.”
My husband has a set of free weights. For the sake of research, I went and picked up the 15, 25, and then second 25-pound weight. I won’t be applying for a cashier’s job any time soon.
There is no such weightlifting requirement for a postal carrier. There is also, lest you be getting your hopes up, no listing for a postal carrier’s job in Stowe either. The two sorting jobs on offer are both in White River Junction.
Back in the day, when students were considerably less sophisticated than I hope today’s college freshmen are, entry level economics textbooks taught rudimentary economic theory designed to firmly establish in young minds the relationship between demand for goods and the relative price of goods. Naturally, this being a freshman college course, the graph charted bread on the X axis, and beer on the Y. As the price of bread rises relative to the price of beer, the model goes, people purchase less bread and more beer.
Which, when Adam Smith was writing, might well have been true when it came to the relative price of bread and gin. A tot of gin and you’ll forget you haven’t had any bread for a day.
It says something about my graduating class that we not only accepted this 18th century model without question, but cheerfully drew the graph in our little notebooks, dutifully labeling the X axis bread, and the Y for beer.
I tell you this to give you some idea of the ease with which you can get the gullible to accept the ridiculous. Say it with authority, put it in a textbook and we’re off and running, accepting that if we raise the cost of beer the economically rational college student will immediately shift to purchasing more bread until the cost of the two products returns to equilibrium.
Based on the guiding principle of the “invisible hand” dragging the price of beer and bread back to where they should be, logic would dictate that faced with the relatively higher delivery cost associated with the current USPS situation, people would shift from shipping to shopping.
Unfortunately, the packages keep stacking up, so the magic isn’t working.
Let’s leave aside the questionable savings afforded by buying through the large company named after the big river. The depth and variety available locally are rather astounding. Do you need freshly roasted coffee, a chamomile and lavender hand cream, an outfit ranging from the sporty to the casually classy, or virtually any type of ski or bike gear? We’ve got you.
Feeling artistic? There is a local yarn shop. Need a book? You’re covered. Plants, household repair, running shoes? Check, check and check.
Looking for a great sketchbook, a selection of colored pencils, Windsor and Newton inks, or virtually anything associated with oil or acrylic paint? Check.
I recently heard someone argue that current environmental issues aren’t a big deal because scientists once believed acid rain was going to destroy New England’s rivers and forests and look, and it didn’t happen!
It didn’t happen because government and decency pressured industry to curb the release of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Dumping waste and poison into the common atmosphere is an abuse of the commons.
Stowe’s post office woes, like those of countless other post offices around Vermont, are, at least in the short term, a problem of the commons. A shared resource that has become overwhelmed because the cost of using that resource isn’t reflected in the price. While we want things we can easily buy while sipping (local) coffee in our bunny slippers, the cost to neighbors who need things, like insulin and other life-saving medication, is unreasonably high.
Kick off the bunny slippers, pull on your boots and ditch the shipping habit for shopping baskets. The big store named after the river won’t miss you, the locals will be happy to meet you and the mail might start getting through again.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
