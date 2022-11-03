Just under a year ago, the Stowe Community Fund evolved out of the community’s grassroots response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past year, it has worked hard to become a trusted, responsive community asset dedicated to working with others to solve challenges and embrace opportunities, ensuring that Stowe endures as a vibrant and inclusive community.
What is the Stowe Community Fund, and what has it done?
The fund is the community’s foundation, established for the long-term and dedicated to improving the lives of our families, children and workforce in Stowe. Overseen by a founding board of locals who care deeply about the community, we are now an independent, public nonprofit organization that works with others who share the common interest of seeing Stowe and its citizens thrive.
This evolution would not have been possible without the strong support of the Friends of Stowe Vibrancy Board, which initially supported us as the Stowe C19 General Relief Fund and subsequently allowed us to grow under their nonprofit umbrella until we successfully obtained our own IRS public 501(c)(3) nonprofit status.
Stowe Community Fund facilitated support for Stowe youth by a group of individual and business donors.
Edelweiss Mountain Deli, the Edward Frey Memorial Fund and Talta Lodge Bluebird asked the fund to invest their contributions in a strategy to support the mental and physical well-being of local youth. In turn, the board prioritized financial assistance during the summer months to ensure local youth had access to the many structured outdoor and recreational activities in Stowe. For many parents, this removed a barrier for them so that they were able to continue working while their children were involved in healthy, enriching experiences.
We collaborate with local schools and nonprofits to help those in need.
Stowe Community Fund continues to partner with and rely on those on the frontlines, who are best equipped to identify the needs of our community. Relying on schools and local nonprofits, we supported meaningful acts and mechanisms, including:
• An emergency assistance fund for Lamoille Health Partners to help clients in need. Lamoille Health Partners has learned that a small level of assistance to families and individuals for items such as utilities, winter clothing, car repair and eyeglasses goes a long way toward a person’s well-being and quality of life.
• Grocery cards to families identified by the Stowe schools.
• Immediate assistance to three families who faced difficult medical situations this year.
• After-school child care for a family with young children so that both parents could continue working full-time.
• Utility assistance for a family to prevent their electricity being shut off on Christmas Eve.
• Grocery and financial assistance to three employees needing emergency surgery.
Our resources and expertise allow us to quickly respond.
When the Percy family’s barn tragically burned down in March, Stowe Community Fund immediately tapped into its existing fundraising infrastructure to quickly raise $203,603, with the full amount going directly to the Percy family and employee assistance. Most important, a local family that has given so much to Stowe saw that love returned in a manner that will support their ongoing efforts to maintain the open lands that are treasured and make Stowe iconic.
The fund has acted as a conduit and publicist for other fundraising efforts for community members in need, including providing immediate and direct short-term financial assistance as necessary.
Families can honor loved ones through a memorial gift and have a lasting impact on our town.
Friends and family of Edward Frey sent memorial gifts honoring his life and work. Frey’s family chose Stowe Community Fund because he was especially proud of his many years of service while living here. His family directed that half of the raised funds support our local youth strategy and the other half into our reserve fund. As he did in life, Edward Frey continues to have a positive impact on our community.
We are a responsible, trustworthy steward of local resources.
It has been a year since the inception of the Stowe Community Fund, and it has quickly established itself as a source of aid for our community. Last November, we publicly announced a first-year goal to raise $100,000. Thanks to the generosity and cohesiveness of our community, that goal was quickly met. Many of our inaugural donors are stepping up again this year.
It’s critical that we maintain this level of annual fundraising so that we can continue to address the evolving needs of our community. We would love for you to consider joining us in the common interest of seeing Stowe and its citizens thrive.
Consider making an annual gift to the Stowe Community Fund. Donate by visiting stowecommunityfund.org or by sending a check, payable to Stowe Community Fund, to PO Box 873, Stowe VT 05672. Donations of stocks, mutual funds or bequeathals may be arranged through the Vermont Community Foundation.
Celebrate our anniversary.
Learn more about the organization and celebrate its first year. Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5-7 p.m. at Stowe Bowl.
Thank you for your help strengthening our community.
The board of the Stowe Community Fund includes Leigh Pelletier (chair), Billy Adams, Leslie Anderson, Jeff Clarke, Candace Elmquist, Elise McKenna and Heidi Scheuermann.
