Last week's storm missed us, but brought enough dry snow to whet appetites for winter. Just south of us, 3 feet or more fell; enough to get into the woods and enjoy the silence of deep snow on a cold December day. Further south, cities stopped.
It is tough to see all that energy wasted on cities along I-95, which don’t need the snow or know what to do with it, while we wait, especially those not bothering with the lift serviced world this winter.
By all accounts, the backcountry will be a different experience this winter. People avoiding lift lines and crowds or just wanting to try something new are expected to flood the woods. Fortunately, our mountains are pretty big. Kids, be careful out there. It can all end in tears. But let’s not dwell on that, let’s bask in the edge of the storm just past.
Snow in November and December is welcome in any dose. It pushes back the darkness of these months. Couple that with festive lights and cheer of the winter solstice. The solstice itself is a good omen. By the time you read these words the darkest days will be behind us; the world bending a bit each day toward the light.
It’s because of this bending January and February are my favorite months. The days lengthen enough; winter’s cold northern lights burn just a bit brighter. Untied from trails, entire ranges open. Not a small point, there are no bugs, and typically not too many people. Aside from a few days of thaw, cold air and good gear helps keep things dry. The time in the woods in winter is as close as I come to church.
This is a season for such celebrations, whether in the woods or a prayer house. In a non-pandemic year, religious celebrations and traditions fill pews and kitchens and chairs around tables. In those long-gone years, we move from party to party, house to house, and shop like mad (not by sitting in the kitchen buying on a laptop, but by hustling through the stores looking for the perfect thing). This year, there’s less hustle, parties or in-person shopping (and our glasses are fogged, so we can’t see what there is to buy anyway), but the spirit is definitely there.
There’s a kindness around this dark winter. More conversation. More checking in on people. More understanding, as we are all in the same boat.
It was interesting when the news amped up a few weeks ago, predicting conflict and rage when those anachronistic electors met in statehouses around the country. What was interesting is no one really showed up. People didn’t really show up because we all just want to get on with things. Life is hard enough without manufactured rage, especially during the holidays.
The other day a friend came by to pick up some eggs. He came sometime after 4 in the afternoon, so it was dark as a jar of ink when he got to the house. We stood on the porch in the cold for a minute to talk. I offered a drink. Soon we stood there, in the dark, him with a dozen eggs in one hand and a tumbler in the other, me all fogged up in my mask and glasses, swirling a rye whiskey in my gloved hand. We talked. Time stopped. We filled the frozen air with conversation and connectivity. I would say this is what we all crave as this horrid year closes out: not manic news and manufactured rage but a glass of something and some conversation. We’re all in this together.
When the next Nor’easter comes and hits us square, that same friend and I will take our conversations into the backcountry, not talking much on the skin toward our favorite ridges, but just falling into a pattern of climbing. When we summit, we’ll stop in a sheltered spot to prepare our descent. We’ll have some sweet tea and a snack before the ski.
We’ll talk then, mostly about the snow and our gear and the tracks we’ll take down the far slope. After a few laps into the adventure, I’ll call “uncle,” and we’ll head back the way we came, toward the truck and home.
As January rolls in, though, the days will get long enough to let us ski until maybe 5 o’clock, and the afternoons will no longer be a dull gloam, but bright and sharp. January days are harbingers of good.
Therein lies the analogy. This year of the COVID, the loss of Tom Petty (and dozens of other notables), and the purveyors of news who don’t peddle in facts, and division will fold into the past. This holiday season marks the end of the darkness.
My holiday wish is that we all eat and drink too much, find ourselves lost in long conversation — on a porch or in a bubble with a few close friends or family, and cheer the coming of a new year.
May this holiday bring you great joy, and may 2021 be a bright and warm year of hope, inoculation, patience, empathy and just getting on with things.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.