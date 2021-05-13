Speaking confidently into a camera an earnest young man assures me “Sauron was 54,000 years old when he forged one ring to rule them all, so no, you’re not too old to join Tiktok. Because there’s no age limit on making poor life choices!”
Social media. I’m still on the fence as to whether it is a boon or the end of civilization as we know it, but I’m currently fascinated by the enthusiasm and creativity on TikTok, which is, apparently, my latest poor life choice. When I was a high school student I was told someday I’d be working in an industry not yet imagined.
Social Media Influencer. Definitely didn’t see that one coming.
Today I am getting ready for May 12, when an alliance of Vermont farmers, agribusinesses, restaurants, food producers and individuals will be sharing photos, videos and stories using the #Farm24VT hashtag. It’s a day-long social media celebration of Vermont’s agriculture, food and dairy industries and to get ready the #Farm24VT team tapped Laura Hardie, the farmer relations and communications manager at New England Dairy, to bring a bunch of farmers up to speed on social media.
I appreciate that this woman recognized she had her work cut out for her, and approached the task with humor and understanding, including such details as how to frame a photograph using a cell phone, how to post a picture and how to add a hashtag. This is a presenter who knows her audience and is ready with practical suggestions and a guide to making the day a success.
Coincidentally, and concurrently, SCORE, a volunteer-run organization that helps businesses, hosted an online seminar titled “Ways Your Digital Marketing Can Beat the Big Guys.” Presented by Elaine Young of Champlain College, this seminar focused less on capturing attention through adorable animal images and collective action, and more on targeted marketing campaigns constructed with an eye to results that are measurable and have a positive impact on a business’s bottom line.
Around slide 13 of the presentation, I found clarity on why I am deeply suspicious whenever I hear social media touted as an attractive and workable method of attracting new customers to a small business. Whether you’re offering lodging, serving up brisket, creating art or manufacturing widgets, whatever you’re doing that is supposed to be your primary source of income becomes secondary to social media. Do it right and in short order you’re not a lodging company, a restaurant or a creative, but a social media company that happens to sell something on the side.
There are, in fact, an entire TikTok and YouTube channels dedicated to using drop shipping, affiliate relationships and other tricks to subcontract the handing of tangible product off onto someone else, while you immerse yourself in managing the social media.
When the fourth tip in the presentation is “Hire an Intern?” You know you’ve got a problem. You can either handle your business or handle social media. But not both.
The recommended ratio of entertainment to actual sales promotion in social media is 80/20. To be successful at social media, at building a following, it’s recommended 80 percent of your content be entertaining or illuminating. That way you can sneak in a sales message under the radar 20 percent of the time. For a small business, or farm, that’s a ruinous ratio.
Are there people who have successfully leveraged a social media presence into more than token sales? Yes, an excellent example is Suzanna Crampton on Twitter, a regenerative farmer in Ireland raising Zwartbles sheep and producing yarn and blankets from their wool. Crampton has an international following across multiple platforms and, of course, the requisite Facebook and Instagram feeds. Her phone is an ever-present feature in her life, her voice steady, her focus on regenerative agriculture passionate and authentic.
Does her daily social media presence bring her new customers? Yes. Do they justify the investment she has in social media engagement? Arguably not. She engages because she loves sharing her sheep, her lifestyle and her passion with a supportive audience. Not because it is a sensible business plan.
The outdoor sports industry has come to recognize that maintaining an 80/20 ratio is a crushing burden even for the largest firms. To create content brands leverage the enthusiasm of their customers by building a community and generating interest through shared hashtags. Instead of a single soul — plus intern — slaving away behind a selfie stick, brands encourage social media tagging with hashtags like #timetoplay #welcometonature and #testedtough.
Scotland travel and tourism uses #YourScotland. Norway uses #Norway_Nature. The advantage of crowd sourced branding is that virtually 100 percent of the content behind these hashtags is entertainment. There’s the grand adventures you’ll likely never have the opportunity to experience first-hand, and the everyday experiences, with happy dogs in the frame. There are famous places you may see someday, and remote ones you likely won’t. And rumbling under all this content is the unspoken enthusiasm for the gear that got us here, to this fabulous place, or the location being shared.
Which is why Vermont’s agriculture and food producers have banded together under a single hashtag: #Farm24VT. By leveraging the content Vermont’s food producers, from the big to the small to the plant-a-row-for-the-hungry backyard gardeners, Vermont agriculture is going to provide entertaining content while raising the profile of Vermont’s food producers.
We will float into public awareness lifted by a tide of images and videos celebrating spring’s bloom of young livestock, greening fields, cheese plates, and smoking brisket (with beer).
This brings me to #StoweVT. Pulling up social media this evening on Twitter, all but one recent tag is associated with advertising. On Instagram 80 percent of #StoweVT’s tags are advertising. If the goal is to achieve a relationship and rapport with a wider world? We’re not doing it.
The social media where Stowe is awash in engagement? TikTok and YouTube. With virtually 100 percent of the videos nothing but enthusiasm and entertainment.
My experience in social media tells me three things: honest enthusiasm without guile attracts a loyal following of passionate and helpful people eager to amplify your message. Leverage is your friend, whether it is a coordinated effort organized by industry leaders, or a hashtag adopted by a wider community to share enthusiasm for a place or product. And last, credibility and loyalty on social media come with a price tag, and the price is content.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
