It’s so nice to get away from the real world this week and write about sports. Today the Red and White Sox celebrate Opening Day at Fenway Park, I’ll be there with 40,000 other fans, verbally expressing our outrage that Mookie Betts is in Los Angeles. We will officially restore The Curse of The Bambino on a billionaire owner. He broke our hearts just to save a few bucks. He ruined our Red Sox world.
•••
Of course, that dream went “poof.” Here I am with everyone else: head spinning, stomach churning, struggling to rise from the floor before I’m KO’d by the 10-count.
Oops, that was due to watching four straight “Rocky” movies yesterday.
We can’t even imagine what has been thrust upon humanity in the last 30 days. It’s one of those “you can’t make this up” moments and poof: Life will never be the same.
I’ve lately pondered about other P-words, those neglected in college in favor of political science. Psychology, philosophy and physics might be themes that head the list. Not sure where the urge comes from, but I love to think about things most people are not thinking about in times like this.
Here we are, the planet’s most remarkable life form, at the mercy of some invader no larger than a speck of dust. It’s not the first. Homo sapiens rose from the water to dominate the land mass with evolving intelligence until Charles Darwin, one of our own, declared us the leaders of the pack.
We’ve fought off every invader challenging our bodies for centuries. This ambitious attacker may have the same fate, but don’t plan on packing Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral and buying a ticket to the Easter Parade next weekend.
I’ve subscribed for a dozen years to Quest Magazine, journal of the Theosophical Society in America, saving every quarterly issue on a shelf shared with decades of Vermont Life. The society stands behind freedom of thought, consolidated into three defined objectives.
In a nutshell, its scope is evident in its first theosophical world view proposition: “The universe and all that exists within it are one interrelated and interdependent whole.”
The magazine thrives on its nonjudgmental comparative study of religion, philosophy and science. Its writers from around the world are so darn good, you are forced to think about things at a different level.
The publication’s editor is Richard Smoley, someone I thought about when all hell broke loose these past three weeks. His recent columns had raised my eyebrows. Initially, Smoley caught my attention in 2016 when he authored an essay on defining levels of awakening. In no-dogma, no-judgment commentary, he addressed one aspect of the self:
“With whom, or what, do we identify? What relation do we have to a larger whole, and how do we experience it?
“The problem is easiest to see from extreme examples, such as sociopaths. There are not many sociopaths, but there are certainly some. Figures from the web put them at between 1 and 3 percent of the population. Sociopaths never proceed beyond the inmost circle of the self. They are often defined as people without a conscience. They are incapable of sympathy or empathy. Nor do they feel affection.
“The sociopath has no sense of connection with other people. Emotionally, he is completely isolated from everyone else. He lives for himself alone. And he does not mind. Other people are only things to be used instrumentally.”
Your columnist, existing on a philosophical level of duality, had no qualms about making judgments in the heat of the 2016 election. To me, this was “case closed”; president sociopath (lower case as not to disrespect the previous 44) would become his name forever.
Quest Magazine’s topic last fall focused on ancient civilizations, but Smoley “talked about the present one” in his editor’s column. Citing that his baby-boom generation’s trending to a New Age for a new century had produced many changes, he also stressed that society has failed to solidify the big picture or address unintended consequences.
Smoley writes, “So the New Age has, in a sense, come. It was naïve to assume that it would come so easily and simply; it has been a struggle and a struggle that is far from over.”
He laments the ongoing intragenerational conflicts that have stymied that progress. He observes, “For reasons of my own I suspect that this clash will reach a crisis point between now and the middle of the next decade.”
Like the kids in the car’s back seat, perhaps we should ask Mr. Smoley, “Are we there yet?”
This Ides of March on steroids surely feels like we have. Planet, people, environment remain in absolute chaos. Has anyone noticed that Australia was an inferno? It wiped out over a billion animals in a month, coming on the heels of 80,000 fires last fall in the Amazon rainforest.
And it appears the residue of all this is being handed to the next generations, the Millennials and Gen Z, which Smoley notes have “values quite different from those of their parents.”
Citing that problems are more profound than simply internet and technology, he drops this thought on us: “Another question remains unanswered; maybe it is unanswerable. Civilizations have a life span of their own: They are born, mature, decay and perish. Why? Possibly the answer is in the playroom. A child builds an elaborate structure with its blocks, admires it for a few minutes, then knocks it down and starts again. What if all of human history is like that?”
Maybe the rest of life on this planet is just sick and tired of us claimants of superiority. Its statement is the tiny invader, charged with leaping from the animals onto our vulnerable bodies and this time wiping us out.
It’s just one person’s profound thoughts, rising from the idleness of involuntary quarantine — length of time to be determined.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.