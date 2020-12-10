Representation matters. Shattering glass ceilings. These phrases are most often used when talking about future opportunities little girls and young people of color can envision for themselves, but it is so much more than that.
In a matter of weeks, America will swear in its first female, Black, South Asian American as vice president. From that point forward, children who fall into any of those categories will know that in this country, their country, that position of power is possible for someone who looks like them.
Representation does matter for groups underrepresented in elective office and decision-making roles in organizations, but it also matters to those who are seeing them, and the impact it has goes far beyond women and people of color.
For most of us, it’s difficult to imagine something that’s never been: cars, computers. Once we move from objects to people, we not only run into the barrier of never having seen it happen, but all the reasons factions of society have created for why it hasn’t, can’t, or shouldn’t happen. Enter racism and sexism, and its stealthiest incarnation, implicit bias.
Women in general are too emotional. Black women are too angry. Women aren’t analytical. Women can’t make up their minds. Women aren’t psychologically strong enough to handle the pressure. If a woman is a mother, she won’t be able to focus on being a serious professional.
We have all heard the disgusting and false racist stereotypes about ambition, drive and intellect. As much as we have progressed — and we have made progress — we have a long way to go as all of us still hold racial and gender biases to varying degrees. Yes, all of us. Women carry sexist stereotypes and bias. Racial minorities carry racial stereotypes and bias.
Part of the antidote to the poison of bias and stereotypes is representation. I’m not so naïve as to think that having our first female vice president will cure all these ills, but it’s a big step in the right direction.
Whether you’re happy about this step or not, it’s been taken and no one will ever ask again if America could elect a woman as vice president, or a Black woman, or a South Asian woman. It’s done.
Just as we no longer wonder if a Black man could be elected president in our country. Can America do that? Yes, we can.
There will still be people who openly cling to their biases. They will view everything Kamala Harris does and says through that bias and see her as too emotional and too angry. It is hard for me to imagine anyone thinking she can’t handle the pressure or lacks the intellect for the job, but there will be some.
But far more people, men in particular, will see a woman of color where there has not been one before and the bias they carry will be softened — some only a bit and others profoundly. For the next four years, the bias we carry will bump up against reality and, even after the past four years, reality will win out for most of us whether we realize it or not.
That’s the interesting phenomenon of representation; it forces us to see the individual, not a nameless, faceless group. Maintaining the myths surrounding the characteristics of a group is more difficult when you know members of that group or see them in positions you were told they couldn’t hold, and they just don’t turn out to be who you were told they would be.
Your female boss. The gay couple next door. The young woman who showed up when you needed a plumber. The refugee family who started the business where your son works. The Black woman who will be your surgeon. Your child who came out to you as transgender. It’s hard to see people as “the other” when we see them in our workplaces, communities and families.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg used to be asked fairly regularly what number of women on the Supreme Court would be enough. She answer was always the same: nine. Each time, many people would be taken aback by her answer. How could an all-female court possibly be fair? Nine women?
Then she would remind people that for nearly the first 200 years of our country, we had a court comprised of nine men. A lack of representation on the highest court in our country for almost 200 years, it did not have a single woman on it. It hadn’t been long before that when it had been a court comprised of only white men.
Today, it’s difficult to imagine returning to an all male, all white court. Why? Because representation matters.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.