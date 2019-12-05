Many of you traveled far and wide or even just around the corner to enjoy Stowe’s trails in 2019. Others supported our trails network through memberships, donations, and volunteer hours, while several landowners graciously allowed our community access to their beautiful properties.
And for all of this, we are grateful.
As the popularity of trail-based recreation has risen in Stowe over the last decade, Stowe Trails Partnership has responded by creating, maintaining and improving relationships with its land-access partners. These partners include the Stowe Land Trust, the town of Stowe, Strawberry Hill Farm, Trapp Family Lodge, and other private landowners. We are incredibly fortunate to have partners that grant us access to their properties and allow construction of new, sustainably built trails and maintenance of the partnership’s existing network. Keeping trails in good shape — particularly as ridership rises and winter uses such as fat biking emerge — is vital to maintaining a robust trail network.
In 2019, we counted over 50,000 unique trail visits throughout the Stowe Trails Partnership-managed trail network and saw a 20 percent increase in membership. In response to this increased ridership on our trails, we’ve hired a new trail maintenance crew member who is devoted to keeping the trails in the best condition.
In 2019, the partnership also had hundreds of volunteers supporting our work by donating close to 2,000 hours in service to our trails. These voluntary service hours aren’t just benefitting our organization; they also have an impact on our local economy. This year, Stowe Trails Partnership volunteers contributed over $41,000 in financial value to our trails. That is a considerable number for a small town like Stowe, where trails are costly to build and maintain.
This year alone, we’ve constructed almost 3 miles of new trails, with a price tag of $90,000. That equates to 5 feet of new trail per Stowe Trails Partnership member, or $6.04 per foot.
With results from a 2019 member survey in-hand, we hope to work with our recreation partners to push for our members’ top priority: securing and building connections between existing trail networks in town. We are working diligently to continue to create critical connector trails in 2020, with our main goal being a link between Adams Camp and Sterling Forest.
We are committed to keeping Stowe’s trail network well-maintained and well-connected. And we are dedicated to continuing our support for partners who provide us the ability to advance our work on future trail opportunities.
We want to thank everyone who contributes to the success of our trail system that has evolved over the years as a result of community involvement and investment. A huge thank you to our access partners, sponsors, members and volunteers. We couldn’t do this crucial work without you.
We look forward to working with you, our fellow hikers, runners, walkers and bikers, this coming year and beyond. Thank you for a wonderful year, and we will see you on the trails.
Rachel Fussell is executive director of the Stowe Trails Partnership.