Kids these days…
They don’t respect their elders. Their music is shameful and immoral. They’re lazy and don’t want to work hard. They just expect everything to be handed to them like “participation” trophies. Every election, we hear that this is the time that they’ll show up to vote, but they never do.
Now, get off my lawn!
Really, do we not hear ourselves? How do generations over 40 years old not realize that they sound just like the generations before them who labeled them lazy, disrespectful and harbingers of the moral decay that will be the end of civil society? It is incredible to me that anyone can look around our country right now and point to young people as the problem.
Gen Z, also known as Zoomers, are America’s 18- to 29-year-olds and they are phenomenal. Gen Z is the largest generation in U.S. history, on track to be the most educated, and breaks our country’s record for racial and ethnic diversity with a makeup of nearly 50 percent non-white. Slightly less than 30 percent are either children of immigrants or immigrants themselves. But their demographics are only part of the story.
If you are interested in a deep dive into Zoomers, I encourage you to read the newly released book, “Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America,” by John Della Vople, Harvard Institute of Politics polling director. Della Volpe’s research and extensive conversations with members of Gen Z dispels many, if not all, of the false assumptions and gross generalizations made about them. They are aware, engaged, hard-working and they vote.
In fact, Gen Zers voted in similar percentages to other generations, so candidates, parties and organizations write them off at their own peril. More would vote, if barriers to voting weren’t constantly being erected to make registering to vote and voting more confusing and onerous.
Political affiliations still exist within Gen Z but thankfully they don’t look like the wildly polarized parties with which their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents identify. Some of the issues that most divide older Democrats and Republicans are points of easy agreement among Gen Z.
They overwhelmingly believe that diversity is good and that inequality in America is a real problem that needs to be solved. They support LGBTQ rights and protections and recognize climate change not only as real, but an existential threat that human contribute to and must solve. According to a PEW Research study, nearly half of Gen Zers believe marriage equality is good for America and another 36 percent say that it doesn’t matter — as in, it doesn’t make our society better or worse, it just is.
That’s good.
If you look at the demographics of the folks who are up-in-arms — and too often talking about firearms at school board meetings — about fictions such as critical race theory being taught in elementary, middle and high school classrooms or who are who are attempting to ban books, they are obviously not members of Gen Z.
They are also missing a characteristic that is critical to understanding Gen Z and the generation after them: they are digital natives. That doesn’t just mean that they are seemingly constantly connected to their handheld devices; it means they are connected to each other, to knowledge, to people their age around the globe.
Gen Zers in America don’t only see themselves as belonging to their generation in our country, they feel connected to their generation and their generation’s struggles around the world.
There digital natives know they aren’t limited to gaining access to information from printed books in schools, libraries or in-person word-of-mouth. If you have any doubt, look at the sales of prominent books that graybeards are trying to ban. Books that have been easy to purchase are now sold out, but even that doesn’t slow access to their content.
Digital copies and audiobook versions are endless. Every parent knows that the way to make something inescapably appealing to their children is to tell them that it’s dangerous, they can’t have it, or they’re too young for it. Better duck, book banners, there is a huge boomerang effect coming at you.
You know who none of this information is news to? Forces trying to make voting more difficult for young people, women and people of color. They recognize the power and potential of Gen Z and are in a futile, though dangerous, battle with an inevitable future.
How long it takes for that future to arrive and from how much damage our country and world will need to recover from is still an open question, but demographics is destiny. I could not be more excited about where Zoomers are leading us.
Kids these days … they are phenomenal!
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Stowe.
