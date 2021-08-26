OK, so what, the global glass is half empty and it’s not Stowe’s fault.
August in Stowe traditionally is fun, fireworks and vacationing flatlanders flowing into the Green Mountains. It’s the summer vacationer’s finale, flowing right up to Labor Day. Global gloom was supposed to be last year’s old news.
The Thing One and Thing Two column angle was a one-off a couple of months ago, so this time we’ll go with “Smart or Dumb, and Other Thoughts.”
First, two Republican state governors have been making national and international news all year. One claims his education at Yale and Harvard. The other did four years at the University of Vermont and drove off to race cars at Thunder Road. Which is the smart one?
There’s no “see answer below,” just a dumb tattoo on your forehead if you didn’t figure this one out.
•••
Which brings me to ponder smart or dumb labeling of not only our 2,174 second homeowners (two-thirds of Stowe), but also a pretty good chunk of the 1,130 primary homeowners, friends and neighbors who head south every winter. There’s a tough decision to make this Labor Day, or maybe Veteran’s Day in November.
COVID-19 hit us last year with a knockout punch. This summer, a second haymaker has shaken the South. I assume our neighbors have taken Gov. Phil Scott at his word and are vaccinated at a very high percentage. While this phase two COVID-19 follow-up appears safe for those smart people, there are no guarantees.
So, do you want to remain in Stowe this winter? You could roll the dice and take your chance to winter in Florida. That’s where America’s dumbest Republican governor is doing everything possible to discourage anything that might halt the onslaught. He has created the phase two COVID-19 disaster with the nation’s highest pandemic death rate in 2021.
And those of you who might prefer Arizona are facing the similar choice. There, the third dumbest GOP governor is overseeing a state so dumb they’re still counting ballots to determine who won last year’s election. (Note: I skipped the GOP’s No. 2 dumbbell. If you’re headed for Texas, don’t come back.)
In any case, there appears to be an awful lot of smart people in every other state suddenly saying to Green Mountain real estate brokers, “I Love Vermont.”
•••
Well, “I Love Vaccines.”
Back in January 2017, I wrote a column on a film entitled “Vaxxed.” It was about a controversial medical issue that combined a single injection — MMR — from previous single shots for measles, mumps and rubella. Some claimed it caused the huge rise in autism. While usually zero, the column’s online comments lit up. Several said, “well-balanced,” but a massive explosion of people on both sides did not want to hear “balanced.”
On behalf of other readers, the dumb columnist never got to the point; a simple question, never asked, never answered. If there was so much uncertainty on autism, why not continue separate vaccines as an option? It might calm down those fearing MMR, and maybe provide some actual evidence on the actual rise of autism itself.
At least that was debatable. Today, COVID-19 vaccines and the coming booster shot are as close to black and white as we may ever face. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration took away the last excuse for avoidance. It granted full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine. Not stepping up now at the peak of a world pandemic crisis is nothing short of … dumb.
•••
This nugget was penned here 18 months ago while first pondering the earth-shaking pandemic:
“Maybe the rest of life on this planet is just sick and tired of us claimants of superiority. Its statement is the tiny invader, charged with leaping from the animals onto our vulnerable bodies and this time wiping us out.”
You know, we Homo sapiens do believe we’re special. We’ve done an eye-opening job of erasing life forms that inconvenience our plans, while not considering we might be erasing ourselves. Now, what do we do if a phrase three COVID-19, the 2022 edition, outfoxes us again, making it ten-fold more difficult to stop its death-dealing onslaught?
Maybe our rivals for remaining on Earth will attack another flank. Note Lake Mead has dropped to its lowest water level in the history of the Hoover Dam. It only delivers human life to California, Arizona, Nevada and even Mexico. Or burn another 4.2 million acres of California forest as it did last year, or lop off an Antarctic ice block the size of Rhode Island?
Who will be the dumb ones then?
•••
Here’s one where smart and dumb just sit and ponder. You can read all about it in the Stowe Re-porter, the New York papers (especially the Post), Time Magazine or watch on Entertainment Tonight — actually anywhere, any media on the planet.
Gender justice has arrived faster than the Taliban showed up in Kabul. For decades, even centuries, male-female abuse was a one-way result. Back then, he-said, she-said verdicts were a one-way street. He is innocent, she is guilty. Maybe in some overwhelming situation, she really was guilty and got away with it. In Century 21, however, the tide has turned. Man is now guilty until proven innocent. This summer a Dodger pitcher was accused of assault, and he hasn’t thrown a pitch since, sans a trial.
Women nailed Bill Cosby 20 years late. Male celebrities everywhere now show up in court with guilty tattooed on their foreheads. He-said, she-said is really a two-way confrontation now.
•••
Before departing, it might be wise to pour a half full glass for Stowe. Census numbers are out. Stowe added 909 bodies from 2011-2020 and became part of Vermont’s 5,000 city/town population club member, the state’s 28th.
To top it off, Stowe registered the highest growth rate, 21.1 percent, of any of them.
Fellow club member Morristown, (5,434) grew 4 percent. Stowe’s spurt boosted them to 5,223. It’s probable Stowe will permanently become Lamoille County’s largest town in the next several years. Oh yeah, that might impact school enrollment statistics.
And, speaking of dumb, the state of Vermont must get smart and acknowledge Act 46 — school consolidation — was about the dumbest decision it could deliver to Lamoille County’s two largest communities. Fix it now.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears whenever we get one.
