My husband is a connoisseur of the lowly hot dog. In New England hot dogs crop up in all manner of budget casseroles, are served alongside molasses rich baked beans, and take up the child friendly corner of the grill. They’re not, traditionally, gourmet cuisine worthy of lavishing a great deal of effort over.
My husband, however, lavishes. He serves his with chili sauce heavily perfumed with garlic on cheap squashy rolls, which turn the dog into a longer version of the sloppy joe, best eaten with a fork unless you want to be washing up afterwards.
I eat mine right out of the freezer. Frozen solid.
Early on in our marriage, at a family dinner, my husband expressed some horror with regards to this peculiarity. Apparently eating frozen hot dogs is not a terribly common thing in California where he grew up.
Nor, according to Google, which supplies over 30 million hits on the search terms “frozen hot dogs” is anyone, worldwide, considering eating a frozen hot dog. No, they’re looking for speedy ways to defrost frozen hot dogs, wondering if the dogs can be plunged directly into boiling water from the freezer, or wondering how long you can freeze hot dogs before they are no longer considered edible.
The answer to the latter is “indefinitely,” should you need to know.
In any event while dining at the Green Mountain Inn — so you know hot dogs were not on the table — the subject of regional cuisine came up and thus my preference for frozen, over grilled, hot dogs.
My father got a distinctly uncomfortable look on his face.
Cilantro figures prominently in the cuisine my husband grew up on. I, on the other hand, am one of those people who inherited a variation in a group of olfactory-receptor genes. The one that allows us to strongly perceive the soapy-flavored aldehydes in cilantro leaves.
Julia Child, so you know I’m in good company, also inherited this genetic quirk. As did my father.
Since I don’t remember watching my father grab a pack of frozen hot dogs for a quick snack, perhaps a love of frozen hot dogs is inherited, like the ability to detect aldehydes?
Either way, we’re going to blame my father for my preference for hot dogs right out of the freezer.
Father’s Day has been celebrated in the European Catholic countries as Saint Joseph’s Day since the Middle Ages. Saint Joseph, for those of you a little shaky on the saints, was the husband of Mary, and therefore the legal father of Jesus. In Catholic traditions Joseph is regarded as the patron saint of workers, and the patron and the protector of the Catholic Church. He is also the patron of the sick and of a happy death.
Which, in my opinion, has a vibe like strategically locating Copley Hospital next door to a graveyard.
Since the United States was settled by Protestants, who didn’t hold with these Papist traditions the U.S. doesn’t start celebrating Father’s Day until 1910, after a young woman hearing a church sermon on the newly recognized Mother’s Day decided fatherhood needed recognition as well. Sonora Smart Dodd suggested June 5, her father’s birthday, for Father’s Day, but the third Sunday in June was chosen instead.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon made it official.
In the United States we tend to measure value in dollars and cents, and by that measure Mother’s Day, with its $31.7 billion impact on the retail sector crushes the Father’s Day competition with $16 billion.
But over 111 countries celebrate Father’s Day, in one form or another, while only a little over 40 celebrate Mother’s Day. There are some cultural variations on the theme. Fathers in Thailand share the holiday with the king, and the celebration is more about the ruling monarch than individual fathers.
In South Korea the day is celebrated as Parents’ Day and is a national holiday intended to teach and develop the traditional ethical standards of filial piety and senior citizens’ ideology. And since 2012, Kazakhstan has celebrated the day as Defender of the Fatherland Day, with the day perceived as a celebration of men in general, so somewhat tangentially fathers.
One of the problematic features of days set aside specifically for parents is that it leaves out all those other people who make significant contributions to nurturing children directly or do the hard work of maintaining the social systems that support them. The uncle who takes you mountain biking and up on trails your parents probably shouldn’t know about. The aunt who supplies your ski gear. The man who taught you to change your oil because that wasn’t in your own father’s skill set.
The Kazakh have the right of it. While we call it Father’s Day, it’s a day to celebrate men, the ones who do the heavy lifting, and the ones with a special place in our hearts. Whether you call them dad, uncle, cousin or friend, let’s give the guys who helped us get where we are a nod this year.
Even the ones who taught us to secretly filch hot dogs out of the freezer.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She works in Stowe.
