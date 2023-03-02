As a reminder, the town of Stowe will be returning to an in person annual meeting this year. The meeting will be held at starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the Stowe High School auditorium.
Town meeting will immediately follow the Stowe School District Annual Meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Australian ballot voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7 at the Stowe High School gymnasium to elect town officers.
The Stowe annual report is now available. This report has detailed budget information, reports from each municipal department and much more. Hard copies of the report are available at the town offices, Stowe Library and at various locations around town. You can also pick up a copy at the annual meeting. It can also be viewed electronically on the town’s homepage at townofstowevt.org.
Article 2 pertains to the proposed general fund operating budget. Both topics have been covered in previous municipal corner articles that can be found on the town’s website along with other associated information.
Article 3 pertains to proposed capital projects. A list of the proposed capital projects is as follows:
• Stowe Town Plan community engagement ($35,000): Under state statute, municipal plans are required to be updated every eight years. The Stowe Town Plan will expire in November 2026. The purpose of this capital project is to hire a consultant to facilitate the community engagement process.
The planning and engagement process will involve identifying community goals and values, evaluating options and establishing priorities and developing a plan for moving forward together as a community. The consultant will ensure community stakeholders are involved in the project and solicit their input.
• Bear-proof trash and recycling containers ($60,000): To purchase and install 17 bear-proof waste and recycling receptacles at various park facilities to help prevent them from being an attractive nuisance to bears and help keep them wild.
• Public safety communications system enhancement ($175,000): The purpose is to enhance the town’s emergency services and public works radio communications systems by connecting multiple radio transmitter sites to each other, not only increasing radio coverage but creating a backend network for the radio transmitters.
This network will be expandible, allowing radio transmitters and receivers to be placed in areas of weak coverage anywhere in Stowe.
• Town wide web platform consolidation ($25,000): Consolidate all town websites into one website to be hosted at stowevt.gov to have a consistent, unified web presence. In the process, a unified content management system will be identified.
This will allow updates to the website to be done in a timely manner by having multiple employees able to update the website rather than be dependent on one employee within a particular department.
• Town clock rehabilitation ($95,000): The clock in the Stowe Community Church is owned and maintained by the town. The electronic mechanisms have proven to be unreliable and replacement parts are no longer available.
The projects’ purpose is to discontinue the electric mechanisms, then recondition and reinstall the original mechanical clock.
• Stormwater catch basin and line ($120,000): The purpose of this project is to install a new storm drainage outlet separating Mountain Road drainage system from private, hydraulically deficient storm sewer systems downgradient on properties of Doc Ponds and West Branch Apartments.
The project will be constructed concurrently with a sewer capital project to install a new sewer main in the same trench to save on mobilization and construction costs.
• Streambank stabilization rec path bridge No. 1 ($125,000): This project involves stabilization of streambank erosion upstream of the north abutment of rec path bridge No. 1.
It will involve temporary access across the North Branch River from rec path parking area to access the construction zone.
Charles Safford is Stowe’s town manager.
