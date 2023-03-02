Charles Safford

As a reminder, the town of Stowe will be returning to an in person annual meeting this year. The meeting will be held at starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at the Stowe High School auditorium.

Town meeting will immediately follow the Stowe School District Annual Meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Australian ballot voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7 at the Stowe High School gymnasium to elect town officers.

