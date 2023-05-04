Any casual reader of the mainstream media would agree it seems there are a plethora of crises across our country. This headline from U.S. News in 2022 says it all, “Anxiety Grows Among Americans as Crisis After Crisis Spirals Out of Control.” One of the saddest and perhaps easiest to combat is the crisis of loneliness. Studies show that a large percentage of Americans report regular or frequent bouts of loneliness, and the pandemic only exacerbated this problem. It’s been shown that loneliness can increase our risk of developing a range of illnesses and disorders. There’s no reason for anyone in our Stowe community to suffer from loneliness, whether they live alone or not, so please allow me to offer one potential solution. Before I go any further, allow me to share a bit about myself.
In January of 2019, I moved to Montpelier for a new job. The opportunity came about rather suddenly, so I had to take a small apartment while my family remained back in Massachusetts to begin the process of selling our house and moving to Vermont. For a guy in his early 50s to leave the place where he had spent his entire life, this was no small endeavor, but once I was here, I knew it was the right decision and my family felt the same way. As we began to roam on weekends, we gravitated north for skiing, hiking and restaurants, so in July of 2020 we moved to our new home in Stowe.
Moving to a new community in the middle of the pandemic and not knowing anyone proved a challenge. I began taking early morning walks when the pandemic forced the closure of my gym and I would listen to podcasts. On many of the health- or exercise-oriented podcasts I listen to, many experts noted study after study that highlight the importance of socialization and the power of human connection to our mental well-being. One example is the acclaimed study of “blue zones” around the world. Author Dan Buettner coined this term in 2015 by studying areas around the world where people live exceptionally long lives, typically staying healthy and active into their 90s. One of the findings is that regular socialization and community involvement are attributes that contribute to a long life. It is vital for a healthy life.
What is important about socialization and why does it promote a healthy mental state? Humans are social beings and we need social interaction to thrive and to be our best selves. By socializing with others, we are able to share our thoughts, voice our worries, listen to the concerns of others and celebrate triumphs. By participating in community activities, we put our talents and ideas into action and help improve the lives of others. The old cliche — you get more out of giving than you get from receiving — is so true and so powerful, and it’s also quite easy to do.
Where am I going with all of this? If you are feeling any amount of loneliness in your life, or if you just want to help others in our local community, I encourage you to act and get involved in something you find rewarding and engaging. To help acclimate into the Stowe community and meet people, I chose to get involved in two local organizations, the Stowe Rotary Club and Green Mountain Adaptive Sports.
The Stowe Rotary Club is the local chapter of Rotary International, a global organization of 1.4 million people whose mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. Our local club currently has just 40 members and we would be so pleased to welcome new members. We are people who care about making this place even more special by doing a variety of community activities. One of our main areas of focus is providing merit-based scholarships to area high school students, both Stowe High School and Green Mountain Technology and Career Center. We also make meaningful donations to a number of area non-profit organizations that do important work in our community.
Our members have a variety of backgrounds, skills and interests that they bring to bear on our projects and initiatives. One thing that binds us all is a sense of community and determination to take action and the professional networking benefits are also an important component of the club meetings. In these times of increasing polarization, it is gratifying to get together with neighbors to do something good for our community. Some of our activities include grilling at the July 4 and British Invasion celebrations, projects in partnership with Stowe Land Trust, Wheels for Warmth and assorted others throughout the year.
I have been nominated to be President of Stowe Rotary and, pending general membership approval, expect to assume that post on July 1. I am inviting you to join. We meet on two Thursdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. After some casual conversation and dinner, we typically have a speaker from an area organization who offers information on their plans as well as updates on projects and, frequently, ways for us to help. Through our fundraising efforts, we are able to impact many of these groups with meaningful gifts. Recently we heard from a Vermont author who wrote about the 10th Mountain Division of World War II and another speaker was a local business leader who shared insights from his consulting practice. Before we depart, members are invited to offer a “happy buck” to the club which is a chance to share something we are thankful for that day.
As for Green Mountain Adaptive Sports, this amazing group provides equipment, training and opportunity for disabled individuals to engage in all kinds of sports activities including skiing, swimming, kayaking, rock climbing and cycling. Even if you don’t participate in any of these activities yourself, you can help Green Mountain Adaptive Sports by volunteering at our events and helping us raise funds to keep our programs available to Vermonters. Like Rotary, the board is made up of people from all walks of life who have one thing in common: bringing their skills, interests and desire to improve the lives of others to Green Mountain Adaptive Sports. We get immense rewards from watching and helping people engage in athletic pursuits and conquering their obstacles.
Whether you decide to join Rotary, Green Mountain Adaptive Sports, or some other area organization, I encourage you to act, get involved and make a difference in this vibrant community that makes Stowe so special. I promise that however busy you are, your life will be enriched by getting involved in something you feel passionate about and helping others. While blue zones involve more than just social connections — diet, exercise and sleep are vital too — we can create our very own blue zone right here in Stowe.
Richard Littlefield lives in Stowe.
