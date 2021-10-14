In my capacity as Healthy Lamoille Valley’s policy and community outreach coordinator, we have spent time reviewing Act 164’s retail cannabis law, consulting with expert parties, and offering considerations and resources to municipalities based on our best understanding. (“Will Stowe become a no-sale zone for pot?”, Stowe Reporter, Oct. 7, 2021)
On March 22, 2021, I attended the Stowe Selectboard meeting at which retail cannabis was on the agenda. In that meeting, after a 20-minute discussion, the selectboard members decided that before anything moved forward, they wanted to gather more information and make sure the town was able to be more informed.
There is still so much that is still unclear and unknown about Act 164, which is the current priority of the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. “The board was established through Act 164 of 2020 for the purpose of safely, equitably implementing and administering the laws and rules regulating adult-use cannabis (marijuana) in Vermont.”
In our role of preventing youth addiction, we follow all state legislation and local conversations related to substances closely. For last week’s article, we would make one correction and a few recommendations.
The article says that “In Vermont, individual towns get to decide whether to allow voters to approve or deny marijuana production facilities. According to Act 164, towns do not vote on marijuana production facilities. Towns can only vote to opt into retail cannabis and/or integrated licenses, through majority vote via Australian ballot. Towns, however, are not required to vote. Integrated licenses are “licensed by the board to engage in the activities of a cultivator, wholesaler, product manufacturer, retailer and testing laboratory.” Therefore, a company with an integrated license can grow it, sell it to other companies for retail sales, manufacture products (such as edibles), conduct testing (for their own cannabis or others), and sell it themselves in a retail store. The reason why integrated licenses require an opt-in vote by a town is because they include retail licenses.
The article continues, “Stowe may also miss out on potential tax revenue. Towns that already have a local-option tax, like Stowe, are allowed to tax the sale of marijuana.”
According to the Vermont Department of Taxes, Stowe does not have a local option sales tax. Therefore, Stowe would currently not receive any tax revenue if opted in without going through the lengthy process to put in place this local options tax. Stowe does have a local meals and room tax and alcoholic beverage tax, which is not the same.
In addition, it is unlikely that the town or most other towns in the state will see any of the 20 percent state tax revenue on a local level.
The following language from the article is misleading. “If the current strategy holds, Stowe will be conspicuously absent of dispensaries when retail cannabis comes to the Route 100 corridor next fall. This would mean that dispensaries that open in Morristown and Waterbury in 2022 could potentially deliver to customers in Stowe if it’s made legal regardless of whether Stowe allows dispensaries.”
A few points to mention here:
Morristown has yet to vote on this matter. This statement presumes that Morristown’s vote will pass.
Delivery of adult-use cannabis is not part of Act 164. In Section 907, it states, “internet ordering and delivery of cannabis to customers are prohibited.”
The article uses the term “dispensary” interchangeably with what would be more accurately termed “cannabis retailer.” According to Act 164, “dispensary” is the term specifically used for businesses selling medical cannabis.
At this point in time, we recommend that our local municipal leaders and all residents and stakeholders become informed about the law, as well as the potential outcomes. Here are a few things towns should think about before considering a vote for Act 164:
• Create a community vision for health and wellness and set goals for its implementation.
• Establish a cannabis research committee/working group for your town.
• Survey town residents, businesses, and other relevant stakeholders.
• Hold community informational sessions that seek to address the impacts of retail cannabis on tourism, taxation, health, youth, equity and local services such as law enforcement, emergency, health and mental health services.
• If a vote is already planned or your town has already opted-in, establish a cannabis control committee for your town and address policy options.
Alison Link is policy and community outreach coordinator for Healthy Lamoille Valley.
