“The more you know about the past, the better prepared you are for the future.”
— Theodore Roosevelt
The mission of Stowe Historical Society, as well as this inaugural column, is to give locals and visitors a window on the long and fascinating history of Stowe. It’s a history that sometimes can spark disbelief. Imagine hearing these comments around town: “Look out for the train tracks!” or “Of course we can accommodate you, we have 450 beds.” Or, “That’s one of our original district schoolhouses, but it’s far from where it used to be.”
All that belongs to our history as well as the stories of pioneer families making their way over mountains and rivers to settle the land, of ladies in Victorian finery being conveyed by horses to a hotel near the Nose of Mt. Mansfield, of incidents and accidents that, by turn, will inspire, horrify or amuse.
You’ll learn here of the eateries and drinking establishments patronized by summer folk of generations past and by later legions of those who came to ski and stayed to wait tables, tend bar and volunteer on ski patrols and, in the end, stay for a lifetime. You’ll hear the tales of some of Stowe’s most outstanding or outrageous characters over the years: captains of industry, civic leaders, perhaps a scoundrel or two. And you’ll get to know citizens and visitors alike who came to enjoy and treasure the little town at the foot of the big mountain.
Will all this make you better prepared for the future as President Roosevelt suggested? Who dares say? If this column does naught but give you a few minutes of reading entertainment, mission partly accomplished. Better yet, it may inspire you to visit our museum located on School Street next to the Stowe Free Library and The Current, the town’s art center. There you can browse a range of permanent and rotating exhibits. Or pursue genealogical research in our extensive archives.
A quick museum tour
For those of you who have lived here long enough to know which is Park Street and which is Pond Street, but who have not yet visited the museum. Alas, you are legion. Out-of-towners tell us that locals couldn’t direct them here, indeed expressed ignorance of our existence — perhaps a flyover of the current exhibits will pique your curiosity.
When you enter the exhibit room from the foyer, having paused briefly to take in the photo of a recently constructed Mansfield House, you will see on the far wall an exhibit headed Stowe’s earliest documented painting. This is the crown jewel in the museum, an artist’s rendering of the valley of the West Branch River, as seen from the east side of Maple Street overlooking a span of a dozen houses stretching nearly to Cemetery Road.
The current estimate of the date of the painting is 1860, based on clues taken from the houses themselves. If you own one of those houses, you’ll be able to identify it immediately; it looks just the same.
Three glass display cases anchor the center of the room. A large panel atop the left-hand case as you enter displays and describes the painstaking restoration of a panoramic photograph of the village left too long tightly rolled in a mailing tube. On the back side of that panel, another 8-foot by 4-foot panel explains through words and pictures the impulses both local and regional that led to the construction of the Summit House atop Mansfield in 1858, before there was a road to it.
Crossing the tee, the third glass case recognizes the Mansfield Dairy with samples of waxed containers featuring the familiar skiing cow and a carry-rack of glass quart bottles with crimped paper lids. The other half of the same case exposes an impressive array of proprietary coffee cups and beer glasses, some of them bearing names emblematic of Stowe’s ever-evolving lodging options.
Last, a fourth display case sits beneath a wall adorned with everything fishing and a display of evolving signs tracking the first half-century of the Fly Rod Shop, still going strong. While you’re here look at the 10-pound brown trout caught below the Moscow dam by Tom Silva — the one that didn’t get away.
That’s how the museum stands today: Eclectic, whimsical, historically respectful, a statement of how we celebrate our town’s history and how we express our contribution to the community.
Of course, the above-described displays are seasonal and will not be forever. New ones are on the way. Meanwhile the room’s walls and corners have their own charms as they display parts of previous exhibits, including a collection of old menus, two of which go back to the Chester Arthur administration. Seriously!
A corner display features meticulously crafted models of the Mount Mansfield Electric Railroad. A floor rack holds multiple aerial photos of Stowe in the 1950s. Hanging from one wall is the sled Oliver Luce, our first settler, used to drag his belongings and family over the mountains. Finally, if you need to know more, there’s a rackful of books for sale on Stowe history and related topics.
Stowe Historical Society is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Look for our sign on corner of Main and School streets, with a helpful arrow pointing the way. You needn’t be a member to come, but new members are always welcome.
