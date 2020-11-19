Takeaways from … umm … an election? A coup d’état? A pathetic money grab? An I-told-you-so second-round pandemic on steroids? As of last Friday, the election produced the ultimate loser, the coup and money grabs on hold, and the dreadful pandemic still with us and growing.
•••
Leading off, I’m proud that Stowe did its part, dispatching president sociopath by an 82-18 percent rout in our town. In a sane and sober world, 80-20 percent would have been the norm in all 50 states.
Certainly, it’s their right to remain quiet; however, one might ask how our town’s 599 sociopath supporters arrived at that position. What possible personal priority do you cherish that motivates handing your precious vote to someone who tossed 330 million Americans aside, depriving them of timely COVID-19 details?
You know his legacy includes the major portion of a one-year toll that will surpass all combat deaths in World War II by the time he leaves office. If that’s not enough to explain, what’s more important to you than the kids and babies seized under his watch, separated from their parents and tossed into cages along the Mexican border? Should we address the other 356 issues?
I pose the question because the national voting totals prompt me to throw up. Forty-seven percent of our fellow Americans in our “exceptional nation” chose to return this sick man and his policies to office. I know a few: family, friends and business associates both here and elsewhere. Without exception, the human response of half the nation cheering Donald Trump and his damage to democracy goes down as the most puzzling and indescribable experience in my lifetime.
•••
So, here’s the savvy Stowe voting bloc, handing Democrat Joe Biden the 82-18 percent support and then delivering Republican Gov. Phil Scott a 74-26 percent head-to-head salute for his third term. Go figure. This town knows how to stay on the right side of history.
Speaking of history, Thomas Chittenden became the first Vermont governor in 1778 and we plodded along with different viewpoints until first term Whig Stephen Royce became a newly minted Republican in his second term in 1855. That’s all you needed to know for the next 108 years. The GOP held the governor’s office as long as the Chicago Cubs went without winning a World Series.
They could name the score of every election rout for over a century, but the only issue was making sure the Republican winners rotated their homes from Vermont East to Vermont West.
The modern era arrived in 1963 when Democrat Phil Hoff crashed through the Green Mountain cloud ceiling.
Guv Racecar’s statewide victory margin this month was a staggering 69-28 percent over Democrat/Progressive David Zuckerman, the largest landslide by a Republican in the 57 years since Vermont Hoff dropped in. Scott’s success certainly was boosted by his exceptional leadership in the COVID-19 crisis. Yet, it’s also a statement on the limit Vermonters will allow in a drift to left-wing partisans. There was some serious ticket splitting among the state’s electorate and that is good democracy.
•••
And then there was our local legislative drama to sort out. In 2018, Rep. Heidi Scheuermann found herself in a contested race for the first time in over a decade. She survived by 87 votes, a close call that likely surprised local voters more than Scheuermann herself. That wakeup call rolled over into 2020.
Democrat Jo Sabel Courtney covered the missing 87 votes of 2018 by adding 122 this November. The problem the Democrats had was that Scheuermann generated an additional 557 supporters over the previous election in a 58-42 percent drubbing. It was a curious comment when the graceful loser closed with “we’ll be watching.” Well, we’ve been watching the attention given local issues that count for over a decade. That’s why no votes were necessary. Until now, changing times mean moving ahead and that’s good democracy as well.
•••
It was written here a month ago that this year would be a failure if the Democrats did not prevail in both the White House and in the U.S. Senate. Despite getting rid of 95 percent of the problem, the Dems are fortunate to even have a chance for total success after losing Senate races they assumed were in their pocket. That’s something we’ll all be watching.
We’re living in a politically center-right nation until young people pledge to join their elders and show up to vote in every election from President to dog-catcher.
At this moment, there’s no option other than winning January’s two Georgia U.S. Senate election run-offs if there are to be significant changes in this nation. Otherwise, there’s no chance to heal; just another two-year supply of Groundhog Day, this time for Joe Biden instead of Barack Obama. And lost seats and maybe control of both the House and Senate in 2022.Welcome back chaos.
The poor Georgia citizenry might consider a mail-in vote and retreat to Vermont for a two-month quarantine. Escape 24/7 media onslaughts, smoldering cellphones, and suddenly very busy post offices giving delivery people hernias. It’s going to be loud, bitter and maybe the most expensive cost per vote in the history of elections.
Hope Mike Bloomberg has a few extra billions to spare.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.