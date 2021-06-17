As I write this June 14, I wonder why Flag Day is not given greater status.
It is the true start of summer in Vermont. Memorial Day — while a fitting and lovely time to remember those we’ve lost — at this latitude is too early to confidently mark the start of summer. The summer solstice, sadly just a week away, is a bit too late. By that last week of June, even in these northern climes, we are well into the patterns and weather of the season.
Flag Day deserves a bigger slice of the holiday pie.
The day might not deserve time off from work — although any excuse, I suppose — but it is worthy of a bit more attention. The celebratory nature is already there to exploit. Flags are, if nothing else, ceremonial. In addition to state flags and official banners, June marks a time to celebrate diversity, so break out your rainbow flag. Flags, banners and bunting need not only be pulled out for the 4th of July. And, seasonally, we are at a turning point right now.
Apple and other fruit trees have by mid-June dropped their flowers, leaving a carpet not unlike light snow on lawns and fields. The branches of fruit trees are now in full leaf. Our big apple in the front is heavy with small but already formed apples. Speaking of this overburdened tree, if there is hard-cider maker in town looking for sweet yet firm fruit this fall, look no further. Give me a call.
Our maples come in late each year. Over Memorial Day weekend the foliage is a light green, the leaves just emerging. By mid-June these iconic hardwoods are finally in full summer leaf, eating from the sun all the energy they will ever need — and more — and pouring out oxygen and hiding the sun at the hottest times of the day. They are the perfect backyard sentinels.
In mid-June, lawns need mowing almost hourly. The fallow cornfields of May are now furrowed and sprouting. Most farms have a cut of hay, and cows are out of the barn and in the field. You can taste the sweet grass in the local milk and yogurt, or maybe we just think we can.
Bees are busy on early summer flowers.
In the garden, all of our starts are in and something already ate the cauliflower, lettuces, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. Whatever is chewing on our garden also keeps eating the tops off the sugar snap peas but ignores the carrots, potatoes, peppers and garlic. There are no hoof prints in the patch, no groundhog holes, and no brute force of bear. If this is not a summer problem I do not know what is.
Other signs that summer is here? Graduations and state championships. I’ll give a hearty shout out to the Vermont champion Peoples/Stowe high school baseball team, which beat top-seeded Thetford Academy in a taut game June 13. Trailing for most of the game, despite getting great pitching from sophomore starter Ben Alekson, PA/Stowe popped into action in late innings and won 4-1. Alekson pitched a complete game, with 15 total punch-outs, including ringing up the side to end the game. I get these notes from parental reports, as I was leaving Fenway before this better game started, although I saw these boys in action a few times over the summer. A great team and group of players. Congratulations to the team and coaches on a strong year and pleasant start to summer.
And, if anything says summer it’s baseball. Sure, the season starts when it is still snowing and ends after the last jack-o’-lantern is smashed in the street, but it is a game designed for summer.
I did visit Fenway Park this past weekend, which was notable on a few fronts. First, not a mask in site. Over 20,000 unmasked souls in a ballpark marked the end of something. Well, if not the end, then at least a change in how we deal with this thing I will not name. Second, the Sox were terrible, which is, more often than not, a normal state of being as we come into full summer. It does not mean the early successes of this season were for nothing, as it is a long season and there is time to shine again, but it does mean the Red Sox tradition of frustrating and annoying fans is alive and well.
Finally, it felt tremendously good to be around people — even drunk, annoying Sox fans who always choose to get up and walk in front of you just as a pitch is thrown.
Ah, humanity. It feels good to have you back.
My last argument in support of marking the start of summer on Flag Day is daylight. I am an early riser, and there is no time of the year better than this very day to wake up early. The gloam of June light is in the sky by four o’clock, and birds are awake and singing with first light, so you cannot miss it.
On the other end of the day, the sky remains light as we sit in the backyard with a last drink, talking about nothing important, watching the light as late as nine or nine-thirty. Not arctic in its length, it is still notable how much day the sun gives us for the next few weeks. Ironically, the solstice marks the day we start to lose this light, so I suggest we celebrate this season officially before it peaks and starts to turn its back.
However you mark it, enjoy these days. Summer in Vermont is nothing if not short and celebrating it should start as early as it can.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe.
