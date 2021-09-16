Humans are odd creatures. I can’t think of another that, after accumulating data and analyzing risk, that the creature chooses the path with the greatest likelihood of leading to its demise.
Yes, I am talking about those who still refuse to be vaccinated against contracting COVID-19. The data is there. If you’ve become distrustful of the U.S. government, you can look to countries around the globe who have high vaccination rates and lower rates of hospitalizations and deaths. And let’s not forget that they also have fewer instances of “long COVID,” which symptoms seems to range from the frustrating to the completely demoralizing and nearly unbearable.
Yet, even with full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and all three of the vaccines being administered in the U.S. proving to be safe and highly effective against severe illness or death, here we are. A frightening number of people deny science, distrust advancements and are taking the medical advice of Fox News talking heads — most of whom have been vaccinated as required by their employer!
Unfortunately, defying all logic, the masses who consume information from the right-wing ecosphere believe a life-saving vaccine is to be avoided at all costs — even if the cost is your life or health. They reason, we can’t trust the Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health or Food and Drug Administration because guidance on how to prevent contracting the virus and treat it, if you do become ill, has changed over time. Are you kidding?
This is an argument for returning to exorcisms, lobotomies, methamphetamine, heroin and intentionally swallowing tapeworms to lose weight! Of course, prevention and treatment methods and guidance for dealing with COVID-19 have evolved over time. Changing and improving medicine is a reason to have faith in science, not deny it.
We’re stubbornly stuck with the holdouts now decrying vaccination mandates being introduced by private companies and the federal government. Their rights as free people living in a democracy are being infringed upon with a requirement to receive a vaccine.
Why is it only now and this vaccine requirement that infringes on people’s rights with most Americans who are currently alive having been given — and happily taken their children to receive — vaccinations for diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis, and, if you have kids in college, meningitis?
Could it be that a cacophony of pundits, hucksters, grifters, faux scientists, celebrities and garden variety lunatics haven’t been endlessly fighting against those vaccines to score political points or make money?
All of this appears to make no sense and be counter to our natural survival instinct, until you place it in the context of extremist and authoritarian movements.
Here’s where the eye-rollers get going and accusations that I’m being alarmist come flying at me.
Have at it.
The patterns are terribly, painfully and frighteningly clear if you take about ten steps back and look at the big picture. It’s very easy to see anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers as unrelated to the people yelling about the fiction of critical race theory being taught in public schools. We might think that the increased incidence of white extremist violence is unrelated to voter suppression efforts across the country.
The Texas six-week abortion ban might seem in no way connected to the lack of repercussions and accountability for the former president and all his associates for all the countless acts of violence against women they’ve perpetrated. It is even possible to mistake Trump being out of office for a reduced danger to our democracy. To miss the connections, to not see the forest for the trees, puts each of us and our democracy in peril.
There is a pattern to the fall of democracies around the world and it now rarely includes gunshots or tanks in the streets. It looks more like a slow erosion of norms, trust in our institutions and one another, a normalization of violence and threats, a lack of accountability for those in elected office, an increase in grift and corruption, the dehumanizing of segments of the society such as people of color, women, LGBTQ folks and, with frightening consistency, immigrants and those seeking asylum. The destruction of our democracy will not occur in November 2022 or even November 2024 — it’s happening now.
The good news is, there are more true freedom-loving people in our country who believe in the potential of our country and that for our potential to be realized, that means the most vulnerable must thrive, not be erased. More good news is that, because these erosions are happening at the local, county and state level across the country, people on the local, county and state level have the power to get involved and help strengthen the true ties of democracy that bind us.
Help people register to vote. Talk to your loved ones in other states and encourage them to become active. Put your name forward for local offices, boards and commissions. Be involved in local schools.
And the easiest of all? Get vaccinated, vaccinate your children when they are eligible and put on a mask indoors and in crowds. Masks are a wonderful way to show your friends, family and community how much you care, and to see that you are cared for far more than the world today might make you feel.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
