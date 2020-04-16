This letter was sent to Vermont’s federal lawmakers and state leaders:
As many of you may already know, the Paycheck Protection Program is being advertised as a program that will help many small businesses survive in the short term. Unfortunately, due to the underfunding of the program and the deeper math on the forgiveness portion, many restaurants/retailers will be left with new debt instead of the aid they desperately need.
The PPP issues and changes requested:
1. Let businesses control when the eight-week start period begins for forgiveness. Many of our doors are shuttered until the governor’s orders are lifted. It does not make sense for us to try to bring staff today. We are being forced to apply (and originate our loan within 10 days of approval) and start our forgiveness period basically now because of the cap on the PPP program.
2. Give us full payroll forgiveness for jobs we are able to restore.
Right now we only get full forgiveness if we can get back to 100 percent of our historical numbers. If you bring back 50 percent, you get forgiveness on around 50 percent of money spent — not the original loan amount.
This will come as a surprise for many and will force them into sizable loans instead of forgivable debt. This will only suppress the businesses that were impacted the most, allowing the businesses with little impact to get full forgiveness on their ongoing payroll, rent and utility costs.
3. Restore the 10-year amortization schedule instead of the two years, which will give businesses a better chance to repay their loans and succeed in rebuilding.
4. Extend the forgiveness period to longer than eight weeks or the June 30 date. Many of us won’t even be able to open our doors for business until June or later.
After laying off 130 wonderful, hard-working people, I joined multiple groups of restaurant owners (representing hundreds of businesses and thousands of jobs) and we are all very concerned in being left behind in the aid coming out of Washington.
We hope to be recognized as the job creators and tax revenue vehicles for the state/country. We need aid, not new debt.
Please call me if you have any questions on the info provided. Without these changes, hospitality businesses are at great risk of not surviving.
Mark Frier is a member of the Waterbury Select Board and owner of The Reservoir Restaurant in Waterbury, and The Bench Restaurant and Tres Amigos/Rusty Nail Restaurant in Stowe.