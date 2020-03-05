Spoiler alert: I’m starting first with the ending.
He lost. 520 electoral votes to 17.
He was a U.S. senator from a state less populous than Vermont. He was a war hero, a World War II B-24 bomber pilot. He was appalled at the human suffering inflicted on millions of innocent people in that catastrophic period.
He was the first U.S. senator, in September 1963, to step up and denounce the nation’s growing involvement in Vietnam. The charges were largely ignored and then vanished following the assassination of President Kennedy two months later.
The man from the small state was tabbed by peers as a “private, unchummy guy.” He was perceived as not a member of the Senate “Club” and he didn’t want to be.
With the Democratic Party in chaos in 1968, he made a belated and fruitless effort to gain the presidential nomination as the “end the war” candidate.
In 1972, he was well prepared for a second presidential run, leveraging the even larger war opposition brought on by the unfilled promises of “I Have a Secret Plan” Dick Nixon. While he was only the fifth preferred party candidate as the campaigns rolled out, lack of funds and Nixon’s Dirty Trickster attacks helped reduce the field. Still, he was going to end this war, cut defense spending drastically and bring integrity to the White House. And there was also a “Demogrant” program to initiate. It was his plan to give a $1,000 payment to every citizen in America.
Since I started first with the ending above, you all know how this turned out.
In the past year, our current president sociopath discovered and successfully eased “his own Roy Cohn” into the attorney general’s seat of power and influence. And now, it appears that he has found his own George McGovern to guarantee it continues.
We, the impacted youthful idealists of the explosive ’60s and ’70s, today use those same numbers to describe our ages. This is not our first rodeo.
That includes Bernie Sanders. In fact, he was already in the game as Liberty Union candidate in 1972 U.S. Senate special election to fill the seat of the late Sen. Winston Prouty. Bernie received 2.2 percent of the vote in that contest 48 years ago.
Later that eventful year, Sen. George McGovern, D-South Dakota, received but 5.37 percent of the Electoral College vote, scoring points only in Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. It was beyond devastating, especially because 1972 was the first federal election open to young, motivated, excited and extremely antiwar voters ages 18-20.
I had no idea who Bernie Sanders was in 1972. We were living in metro Boston at that time. It wasn’t too long after Nixon’s re-election that I added a “Don’t Blame Me, I’m from Massachusetts” bumper sticker alongside the green and white “I (heart) Vermont” testimonial.
But I surely remember 1972, when Nixon’s inner circle of “dirty tricksters and plumbers,” several of whom eventually would wind up in jail, used fake news delivered to the Manchester Union Leader to start front-runner Ed Muskie on the decline by severely limiting his victory margin in the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire presidential primary. Later they successfully kept a break-in at the Democratic National Committee’s Watergate headquarters from exposure during the campaign year, including a phony October Surprise announcement that “peace is at hand” to divert the rising Watergate questions.
That was a dangerous time for America. We were losing a war for the first time ever. Civil rights, Kent State, Russia with a nuclear arsenal locked and loaded, inflation rising to new records. Despite that, the incumbent was easily the winner with tactics that, compared to today’s chaos, look like kindergarten pranks.
That was then; this is now and the increased danger is incalculable. Although I pray to be so absolutely wrong, misguided and out of touch, a nominated Bernie Sanders playing the role of George McGovern in 2020 will result in the demise of the greatest democracy in world history.
What is certain? A President Bernie would achieve zero of his my-way-or-the-highway campaign promises. The re-elected president sociopath will achieve anything he desires. He’s already proved it in a tumultuous first term. And after watching his post-impeachment revenge machine and the chilling coronavirus time bomb, how can you believe otherwise?
Helped by a horde of re-elected far-right soldiers, he’ll trample democracy into the dust along with the separation of powers. Four more years will bring a 7-2 sociopath majority to the Supreme Court. Obamacare will disappear. Medicare for all will never appear and who knows, this crowd might tear down the original, just because they can. It won’t matter anyway, because without support from the greatest democracy ever, Planet Earth’s climate future will be irreversible. Yet, The Wall will be built to keep brown and black away.
No matter who is nominated to step up to the plate to challenge the sociopath, he or she is going to be battered by history’s most bitter political attack. Shock and awe will be led by people with cash liquidity that would embarrass even Mike Bloomberg.
Fear is the operating four-letter word right now. Forget today’s polls. Instead, study the final poll from 1972. George McGovern couldn’t come close to winning a comparable political confrontation despite being backed by solid Democratic House and Senate majorities. This is an unprecedented fight to the end. If we back Bernie, we will have surrendered before the battle starts.
Tragically, if it goes that way, I’ll still be in line voting for the guy. But it will be with tears streaming down my face, like those of Michael Jordan as he last week memorialized Kobe and Gigi on the saddest day imaginable.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe.