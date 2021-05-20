As someone well over the age of 40, in fact someone who left 40 in the dust some two decades ago, I was one of the 57 percent who worked between the end of one school year, and the beginning of the next. But by the second paragraph of Elizabeth Gadbois’s piece extolling the virtues of summer employment, my reaction might most accurately be described as a combustible blend of memories best left dormant until my dying day … and personal affront. (“Uncle Sam needs our teenagers — seriously,” May 13, 2021)
I found the piece and its underlying assumptions deeply offensive.
As wealth grows the opportunity to hold back child labor increases. Thus a job, finding one and keeping it for a spell, has become a life skill that can be put on a back burner as wealth diminishes a family’s need to accept child labor as a necessity. My great grandmother was put out to work in a New England textile factory at the age of 8. My father went to work at the age of 10. I went to work in the restaurant industry at the age of 15.
I did not walk away from the experience with newly acquired time management skills, money management skills or the improved work ethic one might have hoped for. I chalk this up to the way we approach the teen labor market.
Where child labor is necessary to a household’s economic survival, as it was for my great grandmother and my father, the labor is powerless and easy to exploit with low wages and negligent working conditions. But where teen labor is being sold as a learning experience, not only are wages depressed but what the teen is learning through the experience likely isn’t as wholesome as the mythology suggests.
First of all, it places the onus of failure on the teen. A world of toxic working conditions can develop where an employee with years of deferring to authority figures is put into a position where they are powerless and feel responsible for their own victimization. What I experienced at 15 was likely not far off the mark of what my great grandmother experienced at age 8.
It is an expectation that exploitation is an accepted industry practice and the girl in question should be grateful she’s getting paid something to experience it. But let’s set this aside for the moment, today’s teens are much more savvy than we were back in the day and (I hope) have the confidence to speak out if their boundaries are being breached.
Let’s move on to the underlying assumptions the writer made regarding teens in the workforce: menial summer jobs are a rite of passage, they’re not supposed to be glamorous, they teach valuable life skills that can’t be learned elsewhere.
This is extremely flexible language. These are the words used to justify exploitation. It undermines the dignity of a profession, any profession, to dismiss it as a menial rite of passage. It demeans the work, the worker, and by extension, the teen you’re asking to do this work. Being demeaned is not a life skill, it is a cheap trick designed to devalue what is, in fact, valuable labor.
If the jobs are “low rung of the ladder but conversely are really important for a business to operate,” then they aren’t “menial.” They are important.They are, in fact, primary.
Without the dishwasher there is no restaurant. Without the retail clerk there is no store. Staff, from the least skilled to the most, are there to contribute, so all are, therefore, important.
Teen labor, since it is being sold to the worker as a “rite of passage” and “resume builder” is deliberately structured to keeps wages low without building a professional class with the skill set to move smoothly through the industry. If work and skills are devalued, or labor perceives itself as disposable, sensible people don’t fully invest in their work. Over time this is going to leave us with fewer and fewer people interested in mastering the complexities of a trade, fewer and fewer professionals. Teaching a worker their labor, in fact their very person, has no value is not only disrespectful, it is a very poor business plan.
I’ve been a retail sales professional for over 30 years. I can tell you from personal experience: as an industry we need professionals more than we need cheap labor.
When we look at the most successful properties, retail, restaurant or lodging, what do we see? We see professional staff with years, in some cases decades, of experience.
We see seasonal labor coming back year after year, expanding on their skill sets and loyal to that business because their contribution is recognized and respected. We see role models who are respected for their expertise, skills, and commitment, mentoring those who are just starting out.
We see staff who are not having their work devalued as menial and unskilled, a staff where all are valued members of the team working towards building a successful business. The business has invested in their staff, and in return, the staff is vested in the success of the business.
The argument for forcing teens into the workplace before it is an economic necessity is often based on respect. They will, it goes, learn to respect the value of work. Yet the argument of putting teens to work is couched in language deliberately chosen to diminish the value of that work.
That is truly sad, because not only does all work require skill and effort, all work is deserving of respect. All work — and trust me, with the exception of working in health care, I’ve pretty much covered every government category of employment — has moments of drudgery.
All work has moments where it is truly glamorous. All work has its moments of satisfaction, of a team coming together to get a job done in record time, of camaraderie and hard won skills.
If you’re looking for a summer job, commit yourself to the business that approaches the work you’ll be doing, and you — with respect. Whether you’re looking at washing dishes —hands down, the most fun I ever had on a job — gardening, working in construction or retail sales, look for a firm that respects its people and the work they do. You won’t regret it, and you might decide to make a career out of it.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She lives in Craftsbury and works in Stowe.
