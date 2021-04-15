While some may argue that Lamoille South Unified Union school district declines in student enrollment are a result of the pandemic, our declines this year were significantly higher than the state average for the same period of time. Our district’s decline was 7.8 percent while the state average was 5 percent.
To give some context as to how dire the unified union’s hemorrhaging of students has been, even Burlington School District, where their high school was shut down for most of the school year due to serious air quality issues, had a smaller percentage decline in enrollment than us.
What are the reasons families have chosen to remove their students from the schools? There are certainly many personal and varied reasons why parents, including many former school board members, are taking or have taken their children out of the Stowe schools. However, when you have such a significant outflow of students, it is fair to conclude that student needs are not being met.
Looking closer at the data provided on the Vermont Agency of Education website, student enrollment has declined 5 percent in Stowe and over 12 percent in Elmore-Morristown. This has led, for the first time ever, to Stowe’s student enrollment now being larger than Elmore-Morristown. It is inevitable that there will be significant negative financial repercussions from this sharp decline in enrollment in the upcoming years.
Why didn't Stowe have Advanced Placement classes, and do school boards make decisions about AP classes? The decision not to have Advanced Placement classes, something no other high school in Vermont did this year, was upheld as a direct result of Stowe school board members holding a minority of seats on the district school board.
On Sept. 1, 2020, as stated in the school board minutes, “the overall board consensus was that the board was not in agreement” on this specific issue. The board could have overturned the administration’s decision in the same way it overturned the administration’s decision to have mandatory pass/fail for all high school students the previous spring. This decision clearly was not in the best interests of Stowe students, and it would not have happened if, once again, we had a school board comprised solely of Stowe residents.
It should be noted that Peoples Academy in Morrisville kept its AP program.
Stowe High School is now in the process of hiring a new principal. The new hire will be conducted by a board with minority representation from Stowe. The consolidation has delegated the majority voting power to four other members, outside our community, so the educational decisions for our schools are no longer solely ours to make.
In 2019, in its last and final budget, the Stowe School District spent $14,939 per equalized student according to the Agency of Education website. In the newly passed 2021-22 budget, spending will be $17,069 per equalized student. The spending increase on an equalized student basis has grown by 16.2 percent over the last two budget years, an exorbitant increase when compared with the 2020 U.S. inflation rate of 1.4 percent.
Lamoille South Unified Union’s sharp enrollment declines will ultimately result in a $2 million revenue reduction for the 2022-23 school year, using the current state education funding formulas. In addition, teacher-student ratios will become out of proportion in Elmore-Morristown. How will this be remedied? Through staff reductions, increased taxes or redrawing of school district lines?
In 2018, Stowe school district was preparing much-needed structural upgrades to its school buildings. The plan was developed by a building committee of citizens. They proposed an estimated $25 million funding need. These capital improvements are desperately needed, yet we are in a holding pattern resulting from the forced merger.
Extensive renovations to the Morristown and Stowe schools are needed soon, but we see little to no likelihood of bonding by the voters for capital improvements to all schools in each of the three communities.
Where should we put our energy, governance or education? These concepts are not mutually exclusive — the energy should be put into both. How our governance is structured is critical to addressing the educational needs of our community. We need to regain control of how our students are taught and regain control of what we spend to educate our students. We need to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union for our entire community, including our students and taxpayers.
At the Stowe Selectboard meeting this week, the outgoing superintendent gave a slanted, inaccurate, filibuster presentation. She presented a slew of skewed data and an awful lot of excuses and opinions on why she believes we should not break up the forced merger.
She even took to predicting legislative and Vermont Supreme Court case outcomes. It is worth noting that Superintendent Tracy Wrend refused to provide the Lamoille South Unified Union School Board with her presentation in advance, and she ignored the board’s directive to avoid opinion and speculation and stick with facts and data.
While we all have different ideas about what is best for our own children and students, making determinations about our schools requires looking beyond feelings to objective measures. When asked, the superintendent couldn’t come up with a substantive list of benefits that have been attained since the merger.
We don’t know what has been gained from the merger, but we are certain that much has been lost. Join us and vote yes if you believe, like we do, that regaining control of our educational decision-making will allow us to go back to having excellent schools.
Richard Bland, Jim Brochhausen, Drew Clymer and Leigh Pelletier are former Stowe School board, Lamoille South Supervisory Union, and Lamoille South Unified Union school directors.
