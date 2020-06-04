July Fourth fireworks cancellation: Due to the governor’s Stay Home/Stay Safe executive order limiting the size of social gatherings, the Stowe Select Board has canceled the Stowe Independence Day Fireworks and has revoked all other special event permits.
While this was a difficult decision, this is a time when protecting the public health and safety of our community must take precedence.
Stowe Free Library curbside: The library has begun steps toward an eventual reopening. At this time, the library remains closed to the public, but material returns are being accepted. On Monday, June 8, the library will begin curbside service. Library patrons can request items through email, circulation@stowelibrary.org, or by phone, 802-253-6145, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The materials will be packaged up and available for pickup on the library’s front porch for 15 minutes on the even hour — 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m. See stowelibrary.org for details.
Summer rec camp registrations open: Planning continues for the Stowe Parks and Recreation Summer Camp program as more information regarding restrictions and requirements are released from the state. The eight-week summer camp program is being offered June 22 to Aug. 14 and due to COVID restrictions the camp will be separated into groups of no more than 25 people (including staff). Registration for the summer camp and TREC Camp program are open and can be found at secure.rec1.com/VT/stowe-vt/ catalog.
The following programs have been canceled for this year: The Kickoff week programs, Club electives, and the CIT program.
Face coverings: An executive order from Gov. Scott requires employees to wear a face covering when in the presence of others. It also permitted local governing bodies to take broader measures. To help protect public health in Stowe, the select board adopted a resolution regarding face coverings that requires all people entering buildings to wear face coverings when in the presence of others. You should also wear them outside while in the presence of others. The select board’s intent is to make it the norm to wear a mask in the presence of others until the pandemic’s threat to public health dissipates. Please be community-minded; wear a mask in the presence of others.
Select board packets: The Stowe Select Board packets are online at townofstowevt.org; click “Selectboard,” then click “Agendas,” and you will have access to the same packet that the select board receives to prepare for its meeting.
Each agenda item has a staff report that outlines the topic, how it relates to the Town Plan, the fiscal impact, and a recommendation. It also includes any background information that was submitted or otherwise provides context along with any written testimony submitted in advance of the meeting. If you are interested in a topic, please avail yourself to any of the information, contact me if you have any questions (253-6868 or csafford@stowevt.gov), and participate in the meetings, in person when we can, and virtually in the interim.
Construction updates for the Main Street overhead utility/class 1 sidewalk project are available weekly on Front Porch Forum, townofstowevt.org (click “News & Announcements”) and are sent by email if you sign up using the “Stay Connected” option on the website. Updates on VTrans road construction projects are posted weekly on Front Porch Forum and can at vtrans.vermont.gov/projects.
Stowe economy: The local economy has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help local businesses during the economic recovery, the Stowe Select Board has adopted interim zoning to allow greater flexibility toward signs, outdoor seating and outdoor displays. A copy of the interim zoning can be found at townofstowevt.org. Questions may be directed to Tom Jackman, Stowe town planner, at tjackman@stowevt.gov.
Municipal budget and capital plan: The COVID-19 shutdown has had an impact on our municipal revenues due to a decline in non-property tax revenues, including local option taxes. As a result, the select board may need to reconsider the timing of capital projects and make other adjustments to the fiscal 2021 operating budget over the next few months.
COVID-19: These are challenging times, but Stowe is a strong community with good people. Together we can meet these challenges. Stowe Strong.
Charles Safford is the Stowe town manager.