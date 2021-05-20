While the current legislature has only been in session since January, legislative work throughout these last 14 very challenging, sometimes exhausting months has been nearly full-time, so I am pleased to report that this is expected to be our final week.
That excitement, however, is tempered by very significant concerns about some of the legislation moving forward, and hope that other important initiatives will move forward.
On the budget front, I am hopeful that an agreement will be reached by Gov. Phil Scott and the democratic leadership of the Legislature, but I am especially hopeful the agreement will result in the vast majority of the $1.3 billion allocated to Vermont in the American Rescue Plan Act will be invested in long-term, one-time investments in transformational infrastructure efforts.
Those efforts would include water and sewer infrastructure projects, COVID-19 economic recovery, and universal broadband/fiber build-out to all Vermonters, including funding to help get service immediately to those Vermonters who have access to service but cannot afford such service.
As the chair of the Legislative Tourism Caucus, I have also been fighting diligently for numerous items on behalf of our still-struggling tourism and hospitality industry, and am hopeful they will come to fruition by adjournment.
While there have been unfortunate efforts on the part of some in the House to tax Paycheck Protection Program loans that were forgiven in 2021, I am pleased to report that the Senate has passed a tax bill that includes an exclusion from tax liability of those funds received by Vermont businesses and forgiven in 2021. I am hopeful that this provision remains in the tax bill so to ensure both the equitable treatment of all paycheck protection funds, regardless of the year in which the loan was forgiven, and the intention of the federal program, which is to help business survive this pandemic.
Another issue of importance to our hospitality industry is access to additional economic recovery grants. Scott has proposed using $50 million of rescue plan funds for additional grants, and I am hopeful that that amount will be allocated.
It has become clear that there remains $500 million of unmet need for 2020. While $50 million will not cover that amount of need, I believe strongly that the inclusion of this amount in the budget is a critical next step as we try to address the continued financial stress felt by our state’s small businesses as a result of this pandemic.
In addition to including the governor’s proposal of using $50 million in rescue act funds for the economic recovery grants, there are important provisions that the tourism caucus has also asked be included in the final budget in order to ensure small businesses are able to emerge from this pandemic successfully.
Specifically, the caucus asked for the following:
• Expand the grant program to include employers who can demonstrate a loss beyond the year 2020 to those who can demonstrate a loss until May 1, 2021;
• Give authority to the Joint Fiscal Committee, after the Legislature adjourns, to make additional appropriations to the grant program should the reports from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development indicate the grant program is oversubscribed; and
• Provide flexibility to development agencies to provide additional support to particular small businesses on the basis of unique circumstances that are severely inhibiting their ability to recover from this pandemic.
Finally, I am hopeful that the additional $2.5 million in one-time funds that was approved by the House to supplement base tourism marketing efforts is also included in the final budget. After all, in order to ensure we are able to compete with our neighboring states and other destinations for the growing global tourism dollars, it is critical that our 2021 marketing efforts are strong, consistent and well-funded.
On another front, I have concerns about the impact a new, mandatory state rental housing registry will have on the availability and affordability of housing in Vermont. The bill that creates this registry, which is expected to pass this week, requires that all rental units — short and long term — be registered with the state.
Along with that registration is a $35 per unit registration fee that will fund 7.5 new positions in the Division of Fire Safety to conduct inspections of rental housing units.
To be clear, I believe the institution of a registry for short-term rental properties is appropriate. By and large, short-term rentals are not housing for Vermonters. They are properties people rent when they visit a destination, much like lodging. And, like lodging, it is important that the state is aware of these properties.
With regard to long-term rentals of housing for Vermonters, however, I am concerned that this initiative could create the unintended consequence of actually reducing the already scarce inventory.
Now, as a landlord myself, I am well aware of some of the awful conditions of some rental units in Vermont. I am certainly in favor of doing what we can to ensure the health and safety of all units.
After all, unhealthy and unsafe rental properties maintained by negligent landlords give all landlords a bad name — myself included. My concern is that with a state program such as this, we will find that many Vermonters will be reluctant to maintain their properties as long-term rental units. This is especially the case with Vermonters who own and manage just a few units.
I have been in meeting after meeting and call after call with housing providers and housing advocates in this region, all of whom express their frustration at the lack of housing available for low-income and working Vermonters. My consistent two questions are simple: What are we doing as a region and as a state to encourage people to invest in building and/or maintaining housing for Vermonters? And, what are we doing as a region and state to discourage such investment?
In this case, my fear is that while this legislation is attempting to ensure safe and healthy rental housing, the unintended consequence will, in fact, be less availability of affordable rental housing for Vermonters.
As always, contact me with any questions or concerns or to receive my regular newsletter at 253-9314 or heidi@heidischeuermann.com.
Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.
