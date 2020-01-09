It’s been an enjoyable college football season, actually its 150th anniversary. It comes to an end this Monday night, when defending champion Clemson runs head-on into Louisiana State, a team so talented I swear I saw them playing in the NFL’s wildcard round last weekend.
First, a tip of the hat to the competitive ski community. It provided an excuse not to write about impeachment, Iran or Guv. Racecar’s dead-on-arrival budget proposal to the Democratic Statehouse this month.
The Reporter in December wrote of the excitement in the intercollegiate ski world regarding California’s passing landmark legislation of the Fair Pay to Play Act. It was nice to read about the new opportunities for all student-athletes to sign contracts. Yet, as Tiger Shaw said, “the rules were made for the big ball sports.”
There are but 11 D-1 men’s and 12 D-1 women’s ski programs in the entire NCAA family. They generate zero revenue for their colleges and the program would be tossed out the door in a nanosecond by any athletic director confronted by the spectra of dealing with such an issue. (Well, maybe UVM and Dartmouth would think about it for up to a minute.)
On the other hand, there are Tiger’s “big ball” sports. There are 254 Division 1 football teams, each with at least 100 players. There are 351 men’s D-1 basketball colleges. Also, thanks to Title IX, there are D-1 women’s basketball programs, consisting of the University of Connecticut and 348 other colleges.
Fair Pay to Play makes sense on some levels. After leading her Stanford swim team to a pair of national championships, Katie Ledecky announced she is forfeiting her NCAA eligibility to become a professional. It’s hard to imagine how many millions of yen the greatest female swimmer of all time will attract as an endorser for this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.
fair pay to play is already seen elsewhere as politicians’ dream legislation, even at the federal level. It will explode rapidly. And with it will come a million efforts to interpret the meaning of those four words.
However, it will become the train wreck for intercollegiate sports that thankfully never materialized when Title IX exploded onto society in 1972.
Which brings me back to football.
This 150th anniversary has been a well-thought-out, fair and balanced celebration of what is now America’s Game. It started with the colleges. Because of historical repetition, Princeton-Rutgers is seen as the first game in 1869. It was actually no more than an offshoot soccer contest. Other historians document the 1874 contest between Harvard and McGill as the first time anyone picked up and ran with the ball.
The bottom line was that the competing game styles of those early years were consolidated by a Yale player and then coach named Walter Camp. The game took off quickly in the Northeast and then into the hinterlands. The post-Civil War fans flocked to these games; spectators quietly wondered like NASCAR fans today if someone might get killed. More participants (19) died on a college football field in 1905 than at any racecar track in the 21st century.
That resulted in the legendary White House meeting of Teddy Roosevelt and the “Power-3” of that day: Harvard, Yale and Princeton coaches and leaders. It led to major rules changes in all of college football in 1906, most specifically the introduction of the forward pass. It passed for no other reason than a proposed wider football gridiron would not fit inside the newly built (1903) Harvard Stadium.
this year’s espn series on college football at 150 years gave proper focus on the game today. One episode was on the culture of the game in America. With the exception of the Northeast, where the game was nurtured to adulthood, the culture of major college football has evolved to part regional pride, religion, politics and most emphatically a business cash cow for the powerful.
To see the committed culture in the Northeast, you’d have to travel at least to State College, where Penn State’s stadium is filled with 100,000 fans all wearing white with a little blue. They play in the Big Ten, which interestingly has 14 teams. No other Northeastern team can qualify as hard-core football these days, and that includes Boston College, Rutgers, Maryland, Syracuse and Pittsburgh; still, they rake in revenue as cannon fodder for the royalty in Power Five conferences.
the real power changes started in 1984 when the Supreme Court ruled that the NCAA could not control selection of television games on a national basis. That led to individual leagues making their own deals. The loser in this was Walter Byers, who led the NCAA from 1951 to 1988. Byers had done everything to protect the interests of the revenue sports. They fought Title IX from day one, along with leading politicians, and lost over time.
Still, think of Byers when you hear the oft-mentioned term “student-athlete.” It does not describe the athlete; it exists “in order to insulate the colleges from having to provide long-term disability payments to players injured while playing their sport.” It saves a lot of money for members.
The Power Five conferences took control of the sport with creation of the College Football Championship Playoffs in 2015. For the first time, a major collegiate sports event does not involve the NCAA. Unlike basketball’s March Madness, the cash goes to the leagues.
And it is staggering. There are but three games in this event. After the championship game Monday, the payouts to these football conferences will total $672.7 million, 85 percent going to the Power Five schools.
About 90 percent of colleges in these five leagues are state universities. Football and basketball coaches are by far the highest paid “state employees” in every case.
College football is an untaxed business. It may not be so in a decade. Fair Pay for Play complicates things.
Title IX and the equal-number participation regulations have destroyed some men’s sports programs. This law may push “Farm System Football” into the arms of private clubs that might pay colleges a royalty to use their names, stadiums and logos to keep the culture alive with athletes who might go to school on the side.
Finally, hypocrisy rules: I may rant and worry, but I guarantee I’ll be tuned in to the championship game Monday night. It’s Must See TV.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly. Email letters to news@stowe reporter.com.