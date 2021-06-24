The construction of the new Stagecoach Road Bridge to replace the dual large metal plate arch culverts over Moss Glen Brook is about to begin. The project was designed to utilize accelerated bridge construction techniques and require a full road closure starting on Tuesday, July 6, with the road opening scheduled for Aug. 27.
The signed detour will be Stagecoach Road north of the bridge site to Morristown Corners Road to Vermont Route 100 in Morrisville. This detour will be in effect around the clock. Thank you for your patience during the upcoming construction of this important project.
Upcoming meetings: On June 28, the Stowe Selectboard will resume in-person meetings while keeping Zoom and call-in options for attendees. We hope that this continues to create broad access for the public, but we encourage those who can to attend meetings in person.
If you do choose to participate electronically, if you can, choose the option where we can see your face while speaking. It is helpful to see people’s facial expressions when communicating. Not only does it help to ensure more effective communication, doing so also helps us to connect as humans.
While the two-dimensional world has its place, I, for one, am glad to be resuming a three-dimensional in-person world.
Stowe comes alive: We are seeing a dramatic increase in participants for Parks & Recreation summer camp. Typically, we average about 70 kids. So far in 2021, we have 116 kids registered. We are also seeing an increase in local option tax receipts, which shows Stowe’s economy is picking up.
I recently provided the selectboard some statistics that show the increase in zoning permit and land development activity. Typically for the first half of the year Stowe sees on average 89 zoning permit applications. This year we have received 142.
This not only affects zoning, but public works, which must handle associated infrastructure issues, and the town clerk’s office, which faces increased land recording activity. Be patient as we try to process the requests while ensuring the appropriate due diligence. Also, make appointments with Sarah McShane, planning and zoning administrator (253-6141 or smcshane@stowevt.gov), and Harry Shepard, public works director (253-8770 or hshepard@stowevt.gov). This will help them better serve you by setting the time aside necessary to assist you without interruption.
July 4th: This year the Moscow Parade will start at 10 a.m. in Moscow village and the Stowe Vibrancy 4th of July Parade and festivities in Stowe village will begin at noon.
Also, Stowe Parks & Recreation will sponsor fireworks that evening. Parking will open at the Mayo Farm Events Field at 6 p.m. with fireworks starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. Prior to the fireworks there will be food vendors and live music.
Pandemic fatigue: We all experienced a challenging year, much of it in isolation. Now we find ourselves busy trying to make up for lost time and reacquaint ourselves with each other.
Please give each other time and space to adjust to what the new normal might looks like. Keep smiling and enjoy the beautiful summer weather in this special place that we live, work and play.
Charles Safford is Stowe’s town manager.
