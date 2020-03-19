I want to take a moment to share some thoughts with the community on the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus crisis. We are dealing with a global pandemic unlike anything we have seen in recent decades.
The town of Stowe continues to follow the guidance of the Vermont Department of Health, which is taking the lead in the response to this crisis. For details, visit dps.stowevt.gov/covid-19 for more specific details.
As town health officer and director of emergency management, I have three priorities: to slow the transmission of this disease; to protect the health and welfare of community members and employees; and to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations, especially the elderly.
As Town Manager Charles Safford wrote in this week’s Municipal Corner (page 5), Stowe is facing extraordinary circumstances. With those circumstances come extraordinary responsibilities. We know that some of these responsibilities will have an impact on your personal lives and on this community.
We can all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus by taking basic precautions such as washing our hands often, staying home if you are experiencing any degree of illness, and practicing this new concept called social distancing. Essentially, avoid large gatherings and practice safe general hygiene. Gov. Phil Scott ordered that gatherings should not exceed 50 people or 50 percent of a room’s capacity.
I have spoken with leaders within our medical community and they have promised me that while they are extremely busy, they are still here to serve your needs. If you are experiencing symptoms, you should contact your primary care physician. If you do not have one, rest assured that you can contact Stowe Family Practice (802-253-4853) or CVMC Express Care (802-241-1532) and they will offer you the assistance that you need. Unless you are experiencing a medical emergency, we ask that you do not visit a care clinic or hospital without calling ahead first.
Like I mentioned earlier, times like these call for unusual measures. As many of you know, Gov. Scott also issued an order to close all bars and restaurants. Some will continue to offer a drive-up/takeout service. Please continue to support them if you can do so sensibly.
Life as we know it will be different, at least temporarily. Though schools have initiated closures, it is important to remember that this is not a time for vacation.
This is a time to support and protect our most vulnerable neighbors by acting responsibly. With the assistance of Police Chief Don Hull, EMS Chief Scott Brinkman and the entire community, I have no doubt that we will come together to do what we need to do to meet the challenge we face.
Kyle Walker is Stowe’s fire chief, health officer and director of emergency management.