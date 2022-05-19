COVID-19 has been horrific. Over six million dead, globally. But at least we can blame COVID-19, in large part, on a microorganism. Not so the current demonstration of man’s inhumanity to man that is playing out in Ukraine, where the maniacal behavior of one person, a man in a position of seemingly illimitable power, is killing tens of thousands of innocent people. Probably more.
We have seen this movie before. Not so very long ago.
Hard to believe that the superpowerful United States of America, in concert with its NATO brethren, are unable to stop one individual from inflicting such unimaginable pain and suffering, death and destruction, on a sovereign democratic nation. But there it is, with the images of mass graves and the assemblage of 109 baby strollers, symbolizing the deaths of the first 109 Ukrainian children to have been killed, as living proof.
Still, no one wants World War III.
From the bomb-free comfort of my North American living room, I look on. A man transfixed. With the volume muted as I go about my business, I find myself stealing glances at the television every few minutes, living in the vain hope that I may look up and see, emblazoned across the bottom of the screen: “Breaking news: Putin found and eliminated.” “Breaking news: Putin suffers massive heart attack/Russian generals flee battlefield.” “Breaking news: NATO decides to roll the dice, that enough is enough, that the whole world will not be held hostage by one maniac.”
In swoop the good guys, from all sides, bringing the Russian forces to their knees in a matter of minutes. All this I view, through the lens of my child-like, 72-year-old heart and mind.
But I am avoiding my subject, that being my inability to animate my writing with humor. Others have been known to create humorous moments within the framework of war. Think M*A*S*H*, by way of classic example. Brilliant comedy set in wartime Korea. But M*A*S*H* was created long after the military action in Korea had ended, and not while we were still in its throes.
•••
You know who is entitled to find funny things to say during times of war? Soldiers. I read just this morning that jokes and memes fly constantly throughout the foxholes of the Donbas, where the Ukrainian forces are dug in, fighting for their lives.
Humor as a survival mechanism? A Band-Aid with which to cover fear? Certainly. But humor also as a vehicle to foster camaraderie and, thus, cohesion. Potent stuff, humor.
For all that, humorists often get a bad rap. I have heard it said that they are, at best, second-rate artists in that their material lacks the weight of serious drama or tragedy. Alright. So be it. But I defy tragedy to cheer anyone up in a foxhole.
•••
Newsflash: I found some humor in my day. Something related to the war. Something I am willing to share. Please be advised that you may find the images created by what you are about to read distressing. I know that I do. Yet it does qualify as humor, if only of the darkest sort.
On my television screen at this very moment, footage is being shown of some 2,000 Ukrainian women, children, elderly, wounded and soldiers huddled together in the basement tunnels of an enormous steel mill in the port city of Mariupol. They are under siege. Children are playing. Mothers are hanging towels on a makeshift clothesline to dry.
I switch on the volume and learn that these people have been told by the Russian enemy that they must either surrender or that they will be annihilated. Buried in the rubble of ongoing blasts. They are refusing to surrender. This basement, they say, is their Alamo.
And now, across the bottom of my screen, appears this banner headline. For real. “Breaking news: Russians will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year.”
What to think? How to feel? What to say?
“Slava Ukraini!”
Alan Handwerger is a Stowe businessman. His collection of stories, “There’s a Plunger in My Tree,” was published by Peppertree Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.