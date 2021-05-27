Sometimes, you can learn a great deal about a society by looking for what isn’t included in its history books. The missing topics or groups are likely closely related to topics avoided at social gatherings that you would prefer not devolved into food fights.
Consider this March 1987 article from the Chicago Tribune:
“What began just six weeks ago as a fresh wave of de-Stalinization crested in recent days with announcements that new textbooks were being published with a franker view of Soviet history dating to the 1917 Russian Revolution.
“It is unlikely the volumes will match the ‘warts-and-all’ style of probing professional histories in the West. But the texts are predicted to restore to fame several Old Bolsheviks, and some modern party officials, like Nikita Khrushchev, who were erased from official accounts after falling from favor.
“Resistance to this critical self-assessment already has appeared in official Soviet press reports.”
I think most in the West can agree that ignorance or denial of Soviet-era history was not good for the Russian people then, and creeping back toward that sanitized history is not good for them now. Fewer Americans want to admit that our public education system has done much the same. That is becoming increasingly difficult to deny as attempts to teach a more fulsome, accurate history is facing fierce pushback.
In states across the country — states with Republican-controlled legislatures — bills have been introduced that would restrict the way in which current events are discussed and what portions of America history can be taught. Preventing educators from educating students about our history as a means to deny current systemic racism will be just about as successful as teaching abstinence-only sex education has been in reducing teen pregnancy.
In Texas, the legislature is fast-tracking an “education” bill that would require teachers to teach “both sides” when discussing current events and not evaluate the validity of the arguments. That works just fine in situations where both sides acknowledge the same basic facts, but view them differently.
But we know why these bills are being introduced where they are and at this time. We are in a moment in our country when, not only are we far from all basing our opinions and understandings on the same set of facts — often, we seem to not even be inhabiting the same realities.
You cannot legitimize the arguments about the validity of the 2020 presidential election that both sides are making and call that an education. There are facts and there are lies. Failing to explain to students how to think critically and discern between the two not only fails America’s youth, but is a danger to our democracy.
Another troubling aspect of the Texas bill, and many introduced in other states, are state-imposed restrictions on how and what may be taught about the origins of racism in America and the ongoing, negative impact it still has on people of color today. Instead, the bill’s author, Rep. Steve Toth, argues that avoiding the reality of our past will eliminate racism.
Toth claims, “House Bill 3979 is about teaching racial harmony by telling the truth that we are all equal, both in God’s eyes and our founding documents.” This makes as much sense as a doctor arguing that the key to diagnosing and treating a serious medical condition is to ignore the patient’s pre-existing conditions and medical history.
And, if Toth knew U.S. history or had an interest in presenting it truthfully, he would acknowledge that it is those very same founding documents that women and Black Americans were denied the right to vote.
I’m guessing he would also not be wild about teaching the part of our Constitution that deemed Black Americans only three-fifths of a person for census purposes — a delightful compromise between the North and South to address Southern slaveholders’ desire to get the benefit of including African Americans in their census count while denying them freedom and full humanity.
In addition to being able to continue human enslavement, white southerners reaped outsized benefits of the tax dollars that flowed to slaveholding states because the money was spent on the types of things that only improved the lives of whites.
Perceived progress by people of color and woman has always met with fervent denials of inequities. It has also consistently resulted in backlash against those with less economic and societal power by those who still hold the majority of the levers.
And that is precisely what these “education” bills seek to further and are intended to conceal. If they become law, our democracy loses.
Right now, democracy could really use a win. That cannot and will not happen unless we are all in the game.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women.
