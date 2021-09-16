Peter Beck’s salute to Ed Billings as he reaches 100 in last week’s Stowe Reporter was wonderful, and the pictures classic.
Here’s an update of Ed’s unofficial birthday last Saturday. It was hosted by the old guard of the Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol, what Larry Smith nicknamed the “Smell the Roses” faction at one of their occasional gatherings a decade or so ago.
Denny Bender is always the initiator, the cheerleader and assumes the mantle of host. He starts calling around the country in May to urge long time no-shows to come. This year he worked the miracle of snagging Jeff Snyder, who had been hiding in Colorado for 40 years. Denny’s wife Sandy and daughter Jennie do all the work — with smiles — and Ed’s son Ray pulls in from Kennebunk, Maine, with a pickup full of fresh-caught lobsters.
There were 70 or so gathered on the gorgeous early fall day. No one could tell me how many former patrol directors were present but assuredly Ed was the oldest. and new director Karen Wagner the newest. After cutting the cake and hugging wife Patty he moved to leave with a bow and a “See ya next year.”
Nancy Wolfe Stead is an occasional columnist at The Stowe Reporter. She now lives at Wake Robin in Shelburne.
