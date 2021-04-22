This Earth Day, we are grateful to live in a town of incredible natural beauty. In a year of isolation and lockdown, the outdoors provided a safe and healthy break from the pandemic around us.
Protecting and preserving these resources for future generations is a major reason that the Stowe Energy Committee is hard at work. During the pandemic, two of our major projects have focused on reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and strengthening our connection to the natural environment around us.
First, the committee is excited to share that Stowe will host e-bikes for loan this summer through Local Motion’s traveling e-bike lending library program. Local Motion is a statewide nonprofit organization working to make biking and walking a way of life in Vermont. Through the e-bike lending library, they partner with towns, libraries and other entities to bring e-bikes to communities across Vermont.
We are particularly excited about the e-bike lending project as a way to reduce carbon emissions from transportation, a major contributor to climate change and to encourage Stowe residents to experience a new and fun way to get out and about this summer. We’ll host two bikes: a RadWagon, which will allow you to carry groceries and other items in a cargo container, and a road bike. The e-bikes will be entirely free to anyone who wants to give e-bikes a try and will operate the same way a library does for books, except no membership card required. The e-bikes can be loaned out for a few days at a time.
For anyone who wants to take an e-bike for a shorter spin, we will be hosting some demo days in town. Demo spots will go fast, so we encourage you to reserve your time early. Full details will be announced in May, including an online reservation system.
Second, we are exploring opportunities for the town to pilot the use of electric, battery-powered lawncare tools. These critical tools will reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality in our town, and cut a major source of noise pollution.
Estimates suggest that gas lawn mowers account for 5 percent of U.S. annual carbon emissions, a surprisingly high percent for such a small fraction of our economy. Because most homeowners don’t use their lawnmowers as much as their cars, manufacturers traditionally haven’t paid much attention to the gas efficiency of their devices. The result is that many gas-powered lawn care tools, from mowers to chore tools such as leaf blowers and string trimmers, spew carbon dioxide and harmful air pollutants.
Perhaps the benefit that Stoweites will enjoy most of all, though, is the noise reduction from e-lawncare tools. E-lawncare devices are virtually silent. Another benefit is that e-tools have much lower service and repair costs.
Individual homeowners and homeowners associations that are interested in learning more about e-lawncare are encouraged to contact the Stowe Energy Committee at stoweenergy@gmail.com.
An occasional column from the Stowe Energy Committee on all things energy-related for residents and businesses in Stowe. Scott Weathers is a member of the committee. If you have any suggestions for energy issues that we ought to tackle, suggestions are welcome.
