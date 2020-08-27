There are several reasons there are so many electric vehicles on Vermont roads these days. Traveling on electricity is more affordable than gasoline, electric vehicles have lower greenhouse gas emissions, purchase incentives are available to maximize savings, and electric vehicles are fun to drive.
This is an edited interview with the Drive Electric Vermont coordinator, Dave Roberts.
What types of electric vehicles are there?
There are two primary types — all-electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The all-electrics run purely on battery energy. The plug-in hybrids run on battery or gasoline. When you run out of energy in the hybrid, it can switch seamlessly to gasoline. The coalition's website has information about different types and models of electric vehicles, their range, cost, incentives, charging and more.
New all-electric vehicles can go between 100-300 miles on a single charge, depending on the model and conditions, with plug-in hybrids typically traveling 20-50 miles on the battery before switching to gasoline. About 60 percent of electric vehicles registered in Vermont are plug-in hybrids as many drivers enjoy their flexibility.
How many electric vehicles are there in Vermont?
There are more than 3,700 electric vehicles in Vermont and they represent roughly 5 percent of new passenger car sales. Numbers have grown about 25 percent over the past year as availability of more affordable, longer-range electric vehicles has increased.
How do electric vehicles perform on back roads?
There are now models with more clearance and/or all-wheel drive, including the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, and the Tesla Model 3 as well as other more expensive options from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Volvo. The Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is expected soon. Many electric vehicles have good winter traction even without all-wheel drive because the main battery pack is heavy and positioned lower to the ground. In winter, most front-wheel drive electric vehicle models do fine with winter tires.
Where do vehicles get charged?
Most people charge at home. It can be as simple as plugging into a standard 120 volt outlet where you park your car. This is called level 1 charging. You can get a level 2 charger that uses the same type of 240 volt circuit as an electric oven. That will charge much faster.
For most owners Level 1 or 2 charging at home covers 80 to 90 percent of their travel needs and this is the most convenient and affordable way to do it. There is also direct current fast charging on certain vehicles. These options are mostly found in public locations along travel corridors or more urban communities and can provide an 80 percent charge to most electric vehicles in 30-60 minutes.
Smartphone apps and in-vehicle navigation systems can help find the most convenient charging options. Vermont has over 230 level 2 and DCFC public charging locations across the state. In Stowe, there are 17 chargers at 10 different locations and two DC fast chargers.
What incentives are available?
The biggest incentive right now is a federal tax credit for up to $7,500. All-electric vehicles get the full tax credit, while many hybrids get a portion of it. The federal tax credit sunsets as individual automakers reach 200,000 sales in the US.
Vermont also offers incentives up to $4,000 for income-qualified buyers. Vermont electric utilities are also offering customer incentives up to $2,500 and level 2 charging equipment deals. Combining these incentives with manufacturer discounts can reduce the up-front costs of an electric vehicle purchase by more than $15,000 in some case.
What are the environmental reasons to drive an electric vehicle?
Gasoline powered cars lose most of their energy in the engine's combustion process. Factoring in battery manufacturing and electric generation emissions, there are significant greenhouse gas reductions driving an electric car in Vermont.
For more information, go to driveelectricvt.com.
An occasional column on all things energy-related for residents and businesses in Stowe. This month’s column was co-written with Waterbury LEAP (Local Energy Action Partnership), Waterbury’s all-volunteer town energy committee. Stowe Energy Committee meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. Email crawley.catherine@gmail.com for details.
