With things such as Cloud computing, Zoom and pickleball, I’m consistently clueless until the rest of the world has welcomed trends aboard and left me behind.
Such was the case a couple weeks ago. While closing out YouTube, suggestions to watch next included a Saturday Night Live opener from Sept. 30, 2018. Openers are always an auto-click for me and this one turned out to be, well, WOW!
I had totally missed an entire episode stereotyping Vermont’s lack of diversity and worse, being away for a week, never noticed the state’s media brouhaha in the following days.
Like most of the 7.6 million others who had viewed the skit, I laughed. Yet, this being 2020 and Black Lives Matter, it hit me that this is not so funny 21 months later. Would we welcome people like those portrayed by the actors moving here for racist reasons?
The Vermont media/public debate back then had a mix of hair-on-fire defensive reaction and others who pointed to the evidence; 95 percent is pretty white, topped only by Maine. Yet the resulting dialogue never addressed what crossed my mind. We seem to know who we don’t want moving here, but who do we want taking up residence? We need to double-down on those who have arrived and thrived in the Green Mountains.
Within that context, three entities came to mind. They all have common association with our cherished Route 100 spine of the state. Two are low hanging fruit and a third has barely been noticed. Good people, quietly slipping into Vermont, establishing universal recognition as “world leaders” in their respective endeavors.
First of all, Ben & Jerry are not “a couple” as some suggest; nor are they hippies as most rural “real” Vermont natives still see them today. The two Long Island buddies arrived in Burlington in 1977, took a course in making ice cream, and opened a scoop shop in what was left of an old gas station at College and St. Paul streets.
They were master marketers, not only selling ice cream, but toping the product with a progressive social message that has defined Burlington ever since. They may have saved the state’s dairy farm business, created jobs galore and with its Waterbury World headquarters, created the most-visited tourist attraction in the state. Ben & Jerry, the Vermont cows and name recognition have stayed connected since mega-food conglomerate Unilever acquired the business in 2000. The B&J revenues were $680 million in 2019.
Also in 1977, Jake Burton Carpenter got tired of investment banking in New York City, moved to Manchester and became a legend. In a podcast with NPR two years before his way-too-early passing last November, he explained the obvious; “You’re not going to start a snowboarding company in Manhattan.” His soulmate was the former Donna Gaston, another talented Vermont immigrant. The duo’s combined technical and marketing skills turned Burton Snowboards into one of the most successful privately-held sports businesses in the world, a return on their gift of handing the planet a package of new and imaginative winter sports to enjoy and follow.
Forbes estimated Burton’s revenues last year at $400 million and 32 percent of the world snowboarding market. While its regional offices and manufacturing are now spread throughout four continents, the brains of Burton still reside at World Headquarters in Burlington with its 400 employees.
It’s a perfect Vermont company with both its products and its social commitments. You might say they lived on the “other side of the fence” getting things launched in its first decade. To establish its product, they needed ski areas to buy in. Many slopes at first welcomed these snowboards and the weird people riding them like they were Black kids, attempting to get past George Wallace onto the Alabama campus during its all-white football team era. The slopes were for the county club crowd, thank you.
Well, we all know that worked out.
Meanwhile Burton has had its own doors to open over the years, right up to today. What made them the kind of people we want in Vermont are its societal achievements. It’s been successful getting girls and women onto the slopes and world champions, as well as having 50 percent or its senior job positions held by women.
Recently Burton contributed 500,000 professional-level masks to the COVID-19 battle in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York City. And responding to the Black Lives Matter reality check, it has immediately launched an internal commitment; “hiring more Black, Indigenous and people of color and getting more Black, Indigenous and people of color to participate and feel welcome in our sport.”
You might say a third New Yorker, who moved his business to a hideaway along Route 100 in 1986, could well be a mentor to the progressive commitments made by Ben/Jerry and Donna/Jake. All three establishments have put their money where their hearts are.
You see, Ehud Sperling, after creating Inner Traditions in 1975, departed 337 Park Avenue South in Manhattan, landing at One Park St. in Rochester, Vt. Like ice cream and snowboards, they possess the world leader label. They’re considered one of “the largest and oldest publishing houses in the world devoted exclusively to the subjects of spirituality, esotericism and alternative health and healing.”
When you go to innertraditions.com and confront the About Us tab, you will read of the evolution of a legacy. The simplistic way to define this sleeping giant to we earthlings is that it’s a conglomerate of publishing houses under the Sperling’s Inner Traditions brand. It is admired worldwide; Ehud has made the connections and established the credibility.
I consider myself among the seekers, mindful of the greatest understatement in the English language: “Eternity is a long time.” That’s about what you’ll need when you receive their 200-page catalogue. There are more books, topics and titles than you will find bottles at the I-93 New Hampshire liquor store.
What better home address for them than Vermont.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears monthly. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.