ODDSERVATIONS in the oddest time of our lives:
• Well, the college crises in Johnson, Lyndonville and Randolph have survived the opening act, shifting their futures from final decision back to uncertainty. There is one reality; get ready for a long parade of “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” votes on financial issues by all levels of state government. And it will be painful, not pretty.
• 2019 Column update 1: In another Quixotic effort last March to demonstrate the staggering visual of our national debt, we fantasized eminent domain over 70 acres of open land from the old Nichols property and the current Pike farm, along the west side of Route 100. Following the style of online Pagetutor.com, we stacked $20 bills on those 70 acres, comparing our $22 trillion debt to a 24-foot height. Well, with president sociopath plugging in a trillion more this last fiscal year and the entire government adding $2.5 trillion in the last 6 weeks, the mountain of cash is now at least 27.5 feet high. Thanks, fellow boomers; we’re heading “Outta Dodge” on the time train fairly soon, leaving our descendants with an impossible task in our wake.
• You’re a boomer if, like me a couple of Sundays ago, you took a photo of downtown Stowe from the Route 108 turn. The lens showed nothing but one car parked in front of Town Hall, reminding you of a scene in the 1959 end-of- the-world movie classic, “On the Beach.”
• You’re also a boomer if your adult kids have introduced you to Zoom.com in the past month. Imagine dealing with COVID-19 without it.
• 2019 Column update 2: Forty-eight weeks ago, Vantage Point, knowing little beyond their names, lined up a fantasy football team-bundle of talented Democrats to unite, not only to blow president sociopath out the White House door, but to clean, disinfect and replace the willing enablers in his horrendous Cabinet. We might have won the daily double at a racetrack. The proposed team correctly called for President Biden while deciding on Kamala or Amy as VP and the other being named attorney general. (Actually, attorney general may be the best payback gig of them all!)
• Better late than never to comment on the obvious. It was perfectly appropriate and reasonable for state government to require second-home owners arriving in Vermont to self-quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. And it’s just as appropriate to say shame to those “immigrants” already living in Stowe who would otherwise treat these newer neighbors as pariahs just for having the nerve to show up in their country haven. Sorry; real Stowe isn’t Westchester, Fairfield or Middlesex County.
• In 1978, Jim Jones told his cult to drink Flavor Aid. In 2020, president sociopath suggests his flock try Lysol. That solidified what we citizens all now realize: Because of events in the past six months, the United States will never ever experience a successful constitutional application of impeachment/dismissal from office of a sitting president, or any formal application of the 25th Amendment.
• As of last Saturday, Lamoille County had the fewest (26) COVID-19 diagnosis conformations among the four counties that surround the Chittenden County (405) ground zero hell-hole of the state. We’re unselfishly doing all the right things, regardless of the damage being inflicted upon our 90 percent tourist-driven economy model.
The state’s approval for lodging businesses to accept reservations now for the period starting June 1 is nice. Overall, Vermont is in a better place than any state in the Northeast. Yet there’s the sober reality of how much spending money people in the Bos-Wash neighborhood will actually have for vacations, still dealing with its own nightmare issues the last four months.
• I was driving back from Mo-ville in full contemplation mode last week, past the airport and observing the mountain range on a brilliant sunny afternoon. It’s not a stretch to say the glider tragedy of Don Post ripped out the soul of Stowe just as much as Kobe Bryant’s helicopter shock in Los Angeles.
• 2019 Column Update 3: This was the most upsetting. In last April’s column, I burst into pride at being special — the results of my spitting into a test tube for 23andMe said I had “315 Neanderthal variants, which was more than 95 percent of 23andMe customers.” They continued to send updates on how many new DNA-mates I now have online (as well as pitch for money). Actually, 23andMe experienced a perfect storm; COVID-19 homebound people are desperate, so I took a look at my file. It now says: “David, you have 29 percent more Neanderthal variants compared to other customers.”
A drop from 95 percent to 29 percent? Did Fred Flintstone pack the customer list with thousands of new club-wielding relatives? Were we victims of fake DNA news? Maybe these were misplaced favorability ratings of Biden and sociopath? Anyway, I’m back to just a plain old average boring WASP. 23andMe did include “exciting new details” about additional research and details on Neanderthals. The good news was that it didn’t require taking a hydroxychloroquine pill.
