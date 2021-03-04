“Endless Winter” is a series of three films featuring adventure skier Nikolai Schirmer. The films follow the Norwegian skier as he examines his carbon footprint and acknowledges the lifestyle he’s enjoyed, chasing the best snow around the globe in planes, trains and automobiles, has measurably contributed to the very conditions that are killing winter.
The film, although it isn’t explicitly stated, is an exploration of Doughnut Economics. This person’s livelihood and lifestyle depend on filming daring downhill runs, but to do so he is throwing out vastly more carbon waste than is sustainable. He is running above the ceiling of the doughnut.
To balance the two, Schirmer packs up a camper van and sets out to find the winter lurking in his own backyard. The film is interesting not for its pre-dawn uphill trudges and daring descents, but for its attempt to reconcile the individual’s desire, one the protagonist admits is selfish, with its global impact.
In the film “The Century of The Self,” produced by the BBC (and available for free on YouTube) Adam Curtis explores how we arrived in a place where self and the narrow self-interests of the individual, is perceived as a triumph of capitalism and democracy. And, it questions whether this is a triumph worth celebrating, or a horror of deliberate social engineering leading us straight to perdition.
We know the consumer economy was created by manipulating desire. To quote Paul Mazur, a banker writing in the 1927 Harvard Business Review, “We must shift America from a needs to a desires culture. People must be trained to desire, to want new things, even before the old have been entirely consumed. … Man’s desires must overshadow his needs.”
The man you’ve never heard of, who has had the most influence on your life, is one Edward Bernays. Bernays invented the profession of public relations in the 1920s using the ideas of Freud to identify people’s unconscious desires, and then link products to those desires. At the time transforming the prohibited, women smoking cigarettes for example, into an expression of modern freedom and empowerment provided proof of the heady power marketing had to influence behavior.
I have been consuming an unconscionable amount of social media over the past year. Travel media accounts are driven by the tourism industry working with the outdoor sports industry. Together they feed me images of pristine villages, soaring vistas and rolling waves of northern lights.
What they don’t feed me is images of crowds. Trails are untracked. A lone hiker stands silhouetted against the sky as if he has this entire world all to himself.
Consider the impact of Norway’s social media account, using the best of Bernays’ techniques, on the viewer’s subconscious desire to be part of something unique and grand.
In Ullensvang, Norway, is a rock formation called the Trolltunga. Getting to this rock formation, which juts out 2,300 feet above Lake Ringedalsvatnet, is a challenging 10-12 hour hike, up and back, on rough terrain. Until 2010 fewer than 800 people trekked to the site every year. In 2016, thanks to manipulated social media images, 80,000 people made the hike.
So each hiker can come away with the signature image, silhouetted at the end of the rock with the Folgefonna glacier in the background. People stand in line for hours. They climb out onto the rock one at a time for that picture of themselves, one and alone with the view.
What is being sold here is no longer the challenge of a rugged hike, although it is that. What is being sold here is sizzle without substance, an appeal to the desire to feel unique, adventurous, brave, daring. But what is being delivered is overcrowding and anything but unique.
Let’s contrast this with Seal Island in Maine. Seal Island is 65 acres of rock off the coast of (aptly named) Rockland, Maine. The Navy used it as a bombing target for 20 years and the public is not allowed access to the island because it is sprinkled with unexploded ordinance.
Seabirds and seals, however, are exempt from this restriction. Arctic and common terns, common eiders, double-crested and great cormorants, Leach’s storm-petrels, black guillemots and razorbills all call the island home, as do Atlantic puffins, thanks to a successful re-introduction of the birds by the National Audubon Society. Seal Island is the largest gray seal pupping island in Maine, with harbor and gray seals peppering the island and surrounding waters year round.
Much as you might love to visit the island and see the seals and birds for yourself, you can’t. Wealth may buy access to a COVID vaccine but it won’t buy access to Seal Island. No selfies with seals, no cliff shots with cormorants.
To visit Seal Island you pull up a webcam, which runs a live feed of the beach. Today the camera is shaking in the wind, but there’s a seal pup and adult group in the frame. The experience of watching the feed is roughly equivalent to getting to the island by boat, within a half hour you feel nauseous. Keep it up for an hour and you’re likely to be puking over the side of your desk. It’s definitely an immersive experience.
As we examine the ecology of tourism through the lens of Doughnut Economics, there is a floor — no work or industry at all — and a ceiling — those places so oversold and accessible they are crowded beyond capacity. If, however, we measure success by job creation, sustainability, livability and positive experience, Seal Island, which admits none but a handful of scientists, is a rousing success.
It creates employment. Someone manages the camera and feed, someone maintains the website, scientists are employed in studying the ecology of the island, and papers are published — requiring publishing houses, editors, paper, ink. To extend the footprint out further, transportation to and from the island is purchased. There is no top end to the number of visitors the island can support, no top end to the number of times you can view the seals, provided you have a cast-iron stomach when the wind is up.
Seal Island does not sell desire or adventure. It does not market to any base personal desire to feel important, to see ourselves in this landscape, one with the seals. And yet, it has found a place in the tourism industry, neatly tucked within the doughnut.
Need an example closer to home? The Vermont film “Leave Nice Tracks” focuses on bringing the Vermont backcountry experience to a wider audience while building a sustainable system of trails to support any new enthusiasts the film may inspire.
Need a way to imagine this new economy? Think of the doughnut as where the dough is.
Doughnut Economics, as applied to tourism, is using modern tools to share experiences with a broad audience not as a capitalist marketing tool, skewed to manipulating the viewer, but as a creative experience, without over-burdening resources. Reimagining tourism, how it is presented and packaged, is not antithetical to free enterprise, but offers us the opportunity to offer both a sustainable and exciting product that brings people back for more.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
