Domestic violence related homicides are a tragic loss for families and communities in Vermont. Throughout the past several decades, domestic violence homicides have accounted for half of all homicides in Vermont. This can and must change — especially in a state that prides itself on community safety and quality of life.
Public statements and media coverage of domestic violence homicides often miss the mark. This poses real risks to victims in our communities and perpetuates myths about domestic violence that create barriers to preventing future violent acts. Thanks to research and the lived experiences of survivors, we know some important things about addressing violence and preventing these extreme acts in our communities.
Here is some of what we know:
• Domestic violence homicides are not caused by mental health crises. While mental health challenges impact the lives of many Vermonters, domestic violence homicides are almost never impulsive acts. Instead, domestic violence homicides follow a pattern of identifiable and often escalating behavior.
• When a partner uses a position of power and authority in the community, it reflects the dynamic of control and coercion that defines domestic violence. Control and coercion includes the use of professional positions or titles.
It is incredibly difficult for victims of domestic violence whose partners are law enforcement officers to report domestic violence to anyone — especially the police. In these situations, there are often repeated threats by an abusive partner that a report of domestic violence will not be taken seriously.
• The most dangerous time for a victim is the year after they leave a violent relationship. Victims’s choices about leaving abusive partners requires a difficult weighing of risk. The risk for victims declines over time, and significantly improves after one year of separation.
• People who use violence in their relationships are not always identifiable by red flags in personnel records or past criminal behavior. It is not uncommon for people who use violence in their relationships to be viewed as upstanding members of their communities in other realms, and still use violence at home.
• When a partner perpetrates a domestic violence homicide, it is not an attempt to reconcile or rekindle a relationship — it is a willful and violent act.
• When a member of law enforcement is involved in a domestic violence homicide, it requires questions and reflection. It is also an opportunity for leaders in our state to examine the complex relationship between domestic violence and law enforcement response and center the voices of victims and survivors in their response. We stand ready to support law enforcement leaders and policymakers in addressing domestic violence homicide — including addressing officer-involved domestic violence.
Karen Tronsgard-Scott of Hinesburg is the executive director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Confidential help is available 24/7 to victims of violence, or the people who know and love them, through the Vermont Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-228-7395.
