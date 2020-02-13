As we begin the sixth week of the 2020 legislative session, the differences between the Democratic supermajorities in the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott in how to move our state forward have become clear again.
From marijuana legalization and regulation to approaches on how to address climate change, and from Act 250 reform to the many, many proposals by Democrats to increase taxes and fees on Vermonters, it has become evident once again that conflict persists.
Receiving the most attention these last two weeks was the failure of the Democrats to override the governor’s veto of the mandatory paid family leave program.
To be clear, we all share the goal of ensuring Vermonters have the ability to take the time needed to care for their family or themselves. And, fortunately, we have the opportunity to do that right now, as the Administration has already put forth a voluntary plan under which the 8,500 state employees will be covered. Within such a plan, the insurance provider will be required to make the coverage available to Vermont employers and individuals at a comparable rate to the state’s rate.
This means Vermonters would be able to buy into the program if they so choose, and it would not burden Vermonters with a $29 million payroll tax increase. Why would we not take advantage of this opportunity to move forward? Why would we want to create a mandatory, unsustainable program paid for by a $29 million payroll tax on all wage earners in Vermont, when many of those same wage earners footing the bill would not have access to the program?
In the end, I was pleased to help sustain the governor’s veto of this bill, and am hopeful the Legislature will now decide to move forward on the voluntary plan so that Vermonters have access to paid family leave.
Global warming
Meanwhile, the House Energy and Technology Committee, on which I serve, has been working through the proposed Global Warming Solutions Act.
A much-improved version over last year’s bill, H.688 is designed to create a plan under which Vermont will meet its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. It does this by putting four things in place:
• Changes the current emissions reductions goals to statutory requirements:
“not less than 26 percent from 2005 greenhouse gas emissions by Jan. 1, 2025”
“not less than 40 percent from 1990 greenhouse gas emissions by Jan. 1, 2030”
“not less than 80 percent from 1990 greenhouse gas emissions by Jan. 1, 2050.”
• Creates a Climate Council that, after doing research on current programs and strategies, the feasibility of other strategies and programs, and financing options, among other things, will develop a Climate Action Plan by Dec. 1, 2021. This plan will “set forth the specific initiatives, programs and strategies that the state shall pursue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; achieve the state’s reduction requirements …; and build resilience to prepare the state’s communities infrastructure, and economy to adapt to the current and anticipated effects of climate change.”
• Cedes our legislative authority and responsibility to the Secretary of Natural Resources to adopt rules as he/she sees necessary to enact the policies included in the Climate Action Plan; and
• Clarifies an opportunity for causes of action if either the Agency of Natural Resources secretary fails to adopt or update rules in accordance with this plan, or if the state fails to meet the greenhouse gas emissions reduction requirements.
Obviously, the work we do in Vermont is, and will continue to be, of little consequence to the global effort of addressing climate change. But, that does not mean that we shouldn’t do anything. In fact, we have been environmental leaders throughout our history and continue that longstanding tradition now, so, as small as we are, I am confident that our little state can have a meaningful impact.
At this time, I support much of what is currently drafted in the Global Warming Solutions Act. I am especially pleased that it not only includes efforts designed to reduce emissions, but provides for significant efforts at adaptation and resiliency.
We have seen the impact the changing weather patterns have had on all of our communities and we must provide the tools necessary for our communities, businesses and families to both adapt to, and to create more resiliency to, these weather patterns.
While I am concerned that the size of the council is too large and unwieldy, given the amount of work it is to do in a short amount of time, my main concern with H.688 is the ceding of our legislative authority to the executive branch of government.
I simply don’t think it appropriate or wise to give this much power to make policy to the secretary of natural resources and the executive branch. I think it is of critical importance that public policy decisions be made by those who are elected. We are the elected officials closest to the people. And we are accountable to those people.
Any public policies that need to be modified or adopted in order to put into effect the Climate Action Plan should come back to the Legislature for such adoption or change.
Don’t get me wrong; I understand the frustration of many that legislative bodies don’t move quickly enough, that it will be more efficient to have it done through rulemaking by the Agency of Natural Resources secretary. Indeed, dictatorships are efficient; democracies, not so much.
Unfortunately, I have seen far too many times our own legislative bodies cede our responsibility and authority to the executive branch and unelected boards. The forced merger of Stowe and the Elmore-Morristown school districts is a perfect recent example of what can result when the Legislature cedes its authority to others for important policy-making.
I have tried throughout these weeks to find a way for people to support the idea of the climate plan and any public policy changes to implement the plan come back to the Legislature for approval, but I have been unsuccessful thus far. I hope I can make progress on this front as this legislation progresses, so that I am able to support the bill.
If anything else is of interest to you, contact me with any questions or concerns. I can be reached at 253-9314 or heidi@heidischeuermann.com. Please also be in touch if you are interested in receiving my more in-depth, regular email newsletters.
Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.