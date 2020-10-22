I met with the Sequist family last week to pay my respects and have a wonderful conversation about David, the shining center of their loving family. David died Sept. 17.
The kids marvel at the extraordinary focus of their dad. “When he wanted to do something,” Tom says, “he was in, all in.”
In his college years he was captain of the UVM football team and star New England player. Football was the sport he was built for, excelled in, and loved whole-heartedly. But when he was offered a position on a professional team he turned it down. He had known from childhood he wanted to work with animals, to be a vet.
So, he applied to Cornell University vet school.
When listening to the family talk, there is no distinction between work and family. Sequist Animal Hospital and the Sequist family are linked.
Jane is mom, of course, but she was also for decades the nerve center of the family/clinic communication system in rural northern Vermont where “communication” meant a wall phone in her kitchen and a squawky two-way radio in David’s truck. She tracked and relayed his calls, monitored his schedule, anticipated his needs.
She was his night driver when called out in emergency, even when blizzards raged, so the doctor could catch a nap before opening the clinic in the morning. David could sleep anywhere — at the clinic when surgery was finished and he wanted to be accessible when the animal in his care came out of anesthesia, a dicey time. In his truck. On a hay bale during one of his daughter Hannah’s horse shows.
Hannah worked in the clinic for decades, loving it and learning so much.
“He was very empathetic, very kind, very steady and calming,” she says of her dad. “He knew just what to do. He worked harder than anyone I have ever known. But he relished his work, his family, his community. That was why he spent so much time with his people, and was so generous with his knowledge and teaching.”
David’s practice ranged over all of northern Vermont. Often one of his boys was with him.
Lars recalls, “He loved being on the road. He knew every back road, every diner and general store. Being invited into a farmhouse after taking care of an animal for supper or some pie was so special. He cared deeply about the dairy farmers and, as their business diminished, his generosity grew.”
He was an outdoorsman who loved the Vermont landscape but his interests and accomplishments were wide. He brought computerized systems into the business and installed sophisticated implements and a special table for equine surgery so operations no longer had to be performed out in a field. He took photos of diseases and wounds for educational talks, and tried the patience of family and friends in the years-long invention process of his finally-marketed ManePuller, a device created “to address the problems that result from using a pulling comb: cut fingers, hurt wrists, and stressed-out horses.”
Best of all, says Hannah, “he never missed one of our events. He was always there.”
Years ago a close friend — I no longer remember who — referred to David as “such a gentle giant. He is the person you go to when your dog has to be put down.”
That description is so perfect I have never forgotten it. Or the memory of his taking me and my adored yellow lab outside the clinic, settling us under a maple on a beautiful summer day, and sending Ben on his journey with such meaningful kindness.
Nancy Wolfe Stead is a former columnist at The Stowe Reporter. She now lives at Wake Robin in Shelburne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.