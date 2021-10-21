Why in the world are Stowe people, among the most blessed in America, whining about traffic? A year ago, this place was a ghost town. Now the flatlanders are back as our tourist business continues a rally that started over the winter.
Is all this a mirage? I hope not; we columnists need stuff to write about. One year ago, we were on the verge of eliminating some of the world’s ills: pandemic on the decline, peace in our time in Afghanistan, and “don’t let the door slap your butt on your way out of the White House Donald.”
We all know how that turned out. Halfway into summer, I surrendered. That’s it; no more real-world column comments, 50 percent cut back on Morning Joe and 75 percent on Rachel, continue ignoring Fox, except for sports. Sunny summer seemed time for gathering with old friends and sharing memories and updates.
So, right up to this hour, beyond the family, it’s been all sports for me. Just like I’d hope many others are joyously reviving their own special interests and relationships.
It started innocently, while doing a fact check on an earlier column, I reached out to a guy I hadn’t seen for over 30 years. We both were sports types in our respective Yankee Conference universities, and hooked up in Boston one-year apart. He was a sports writer in the leading local daily. I was a spin doctor in the Ivy League. We both relished our unique duties of successfully ensuring the Viet Cong did not overtake the National Guard’s Commonwealth Avenue Armory.
His closing comment in our first e-mail exchange was, “Dave, how’d we get so freaking old!”
Follow-up phone calls revealed decades of cross-connections in our respective files. Soon, the email chats were forwarded to a point where it was old friends and colleagues gathered for an online 50-year reunion.
This reunion resulted in meeting at Patriot Place in Foxboro last month, with conversation bringing back so many names and events of four decades. Today’s real-world realities were limited to serious concern for the bullpen of the suddenly surging Red Sox, who had already made summer a happy place in New England.
Over lunch, we Yankee Conference student types chuckled about the life-changing results of landing in Boston. These things didn’t happen to kids of the 1950s in places like New Haven, Conn., and Burlington. The Boston difference is a connection to—fill in the blank.
The fun summer and fall continued to flow along, with the Patriots getting ready for a NFL season with real people in the stands. On Oct. 4, Tom Brady returned to New England for the most hyped and successful single person event since the Pope was in town in 1979.
Unless the Red Sox clinched the ALCS last night or do so this weekend and cap that with a World Series triumph, Brady’s return will top a memorable sports year in New England.
Meanwhile this summer, the Vermont Lake Monsters stepped into a new era after getting screwed in the MLB takeover of minor league baseball. When one realizes this is still baseball with talent comparable to the rising stars that populated the old Northern League, the sport and Centennial Field will continue to thrive.
The summer sports tour for the soul did move into October, with weather more like August. The words University of Vermont and football were placed in the same sentence, with a lakefront gathering. It was a prelude to a 2022 event, which is an invite to campus to every living participant of the sport they dropped in 1974. This former UVM spin doctor and his soulmate relished the occasion, yet unhappy that Stowe’s Dr. Dave Sequist had not lived to share the event with many of his teammates.
There was no happier moment than driving to Hanover last Saturday to see my first Ivy League football game after nearly two years of pandemic stoppage. Dartmouth won in overtime.
That game brings me back to the special summer reunion parade. I had free-loaded the tickets from a former fellow sports spin doctor, another 50-year friend. His late father was a sports editor in Connecticut. Of course, he knew my reunited friend, who also knew his father. The Nutmeg State’s sports media was family.
When I say “I’ve gone to Boston,” I sound like some Harvard graduates, who simply answer they “attended college in Cambridge.” For the record, I spent nine years at Harvard as a sports spin doctor. No degree, but priceless and rewarding life experience, way beyond any football field memory.
Savoring the quiet life in the mountains, I’m happy living vicariously through the sports achievements of the three staffers and lifetime friends I hired on what seems like yesterday. All three are allegedly retired, that is, until someone needs their skills again. I’ve run into all three this summer. One’s playing lots of golf after running New England’s largest golf foundation. His Boston fundraisers featured every golf legend imaginable and a president as well.
All three also knew my old National Guard/sports friend as well. After his decade-plus as reporter and columnist in Boston, he had joined Sports Illustrated, and then authored seven books, the most recent released this summer.
At a Boston area lunch this past May, my “youngest” retired staffer disclosed he was also writing a book. He remains a national figure in his single sport career and love affair. He’s played, coached, administered and innovated on regional, national and international stages.
Late summer check-ins with my first assistant took place via text, here there and everywhere. This included back and forth from Japan as he sat out his 14-day quarantine, to cover the Olympics. He’s recognized as the most knowledgeable Olympic Games journalist in the U.S.
A colleague once said, “He knows something about everything.” He’s an author of eight books himself.
Upon his return, I briefed him about the news and summer connections, while we also fretted about the Red Sox. I mentioned how this was the first year since 1968 of not walking into Fenway Park for a game.
Still, it was a summer of fun and satisfaction.
And, all these books! The least I could do was write a column.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. His column appears regularly.
