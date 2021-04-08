Lorrie and I have been social isolating together for months now, our solitude interrupted only by the occasional Skype or Zoom call, and the guy who uses the leaf blower weekly on our walkway. That said, we have yet to run out of things to talk about.
Yesterday, for instance, I asked her which of the Disney characters would win a presidential election.
“Mickey,” she answered immediately. “It’d be a landslide.”
Now, she might have said nothing. This is not uncommon. But she chose to engage.
As she did to my follow-up question: “Who would he choose as his running mate?”
“Donald Duck,” she answered, whom I had had pegged as secretary of state.
Having exhausted that topic, we next moved on to the decidedly more practical discussion of whether or not we’d be willing to pay $34 a pound, sight unseen, smell unsniffed, for Chilean sea bass delivered by Whole Foods.
•••
Shortly after we’d finished a scrumptious Chilean sea bass dinner, I saw an ad on TV for one of those all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. It showed a couple lying under an umbrella on a sandy beach beside turquoise waters. Steel drums were involved. The woman is approached by a handsome islander wearing a tuxedo. He is carrying a tray with some sort of exotic-looking beverage on it, which the woman takes from the tray.
“Would you rather be the butler in that ad or the lady?” I asked Lorrie.
“I’m pretty sure they’re trying to show how good a time the lady is having.”
“But that wasn’t the question. Personally, I’d rather be the butler … Do you want to know why?”
“Not really.”
“Well, you should.”
The subject of the master-servant relationship has been on my mind for about a month now, ever since Lorrie and I, who are somewhat behind the times in our viewing behavior, started watching “Downton Abbey.” (Note: If you happen to run into us, don’t mention anything that goes on after Season 3, Episode 5.)
It was after binge-watching four episodes that I decided to resurrect the butler conversation. “You know. I really do think I’d like being a butler. I might even settle for first footman.”
“And why is that?”
“Haven’t you noticed that the servants at Downton Abbey seem to be having a much better time than their masters?”
“Must be those 85-hour work weeks.”
“No, I’m serious. They’re all downstairs laughing and flirting, while upstairs someone’s always losing an inheritance or having their favorite polo pony keel over.”
“Nobody’s polo pony has keeled over.”
“Figuratively. And then, if you happen to fall in love with one of the daughters of the house, you can bet she’s still in love with her third cousin, twice removed — who’s died in the war, but not before getting her pregnant. So now she’s either got to enter a convent or become a revolutionary. You don’t see any of the maids heading for the convent. They’re too busy giggling and getting their butts pinched.”
“You do realize that butlers don’t get paid very much.”
“Maybe not. But they live in castles. And get to travel. And they have the keys to the wine cellar. I’m not sure what they would need money for. Besides, I’m the one who wants to be a butler. You can keep your stressful job if you want to.”
“Actually,” Lorrie said, having gone to the computer and looked something up. “Good butlers get paid quite a lot.”
“Better yet,” I said, and went up to bed.
•••
“She is a bit odd, Mr. Garson,” said Henry, my second footman when he returned from the lake after bringing a luncheon tray to the new lady of the house, who’d arrived only that morning.
“Odd in what sense, Henry?” I asked.
“Well, she’s down there in a swim costume with her feet in the bloody water. Why, there’s ice all ‘round the edge of the lake, sir.”
“She’s from Vermont, Henry. She’ll take a bit of getting used to.”
“And she’s asked for something called a margarita. She said that you would know what it was, and insisted that it be you who bring it to her.”
Hmm, I thought. But mine is not to question the eccentricities of my employers. Rather it is to cater to their every wish and whim. So off to my pantry I went, in search of tequila and a lime.
•••
“Milady, I announced my arrival so as not to startle her. And then, recognizing legs that could only belong to one living being: “Lorrie?”
“Hi, hon, she said, removing the margarita from my tray. “Nice tux.”
“Thanks. I have to have it back by Monday at noon. But I don’t understand. How do you come to …?”
“23andMe,” she anticipated my question. “Evidently, my father’s great-great-great grandmother was married to the equally ancient duke of … well, I’m not really sure what he was the duke of. Let’s say Waterbury. Anyway, the long and the short of it is that I don’t come from a long line of breeders; and when I sent my kit in to the 23and Me people they got back and said that I was the rightful heir to all of this. So, here we are.
“Now, if you would,” she said, presenting her shoulders and handing me a bottle of suntan oil.
“You’re not cold?”
“I’m not real, Alan. And neither are you.”
“I see. Well, will that be all, milady?”
“Actually, Mr. Garson. Or, if we are to continue with this ruse, may I call you just Garson?”
“Garson would be fine, milady.”
“Very well then, Garson. Since you’ve chosen to put yourself in a social position decidedly inferior to mine, there are a few things that warrant attention.”
After which she proceeded to enumerate a rather considerable list of my behaviors that she thought I might do well to modify, if not to extinguish entirely. But then, Lorrie being Lorrie, regardless of place or time, she softened somewhat toward me, going so far as to grant me one last evening downstairs with the wenches before returning to reality.
•••
“I had a dream last night,” I said, pouring her morning coffee. “Would you like to hear about it?”
Alan Handwerger is a former Stowe businessman, now living somewhere in the South. His collection of stories, “There’s a Plunger in My Tree,” was published by Peppertree Press.
