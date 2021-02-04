A statement from Jo Sabel Courtney who is running for the open 2-year term on the Stowe Selectboard:
I’m running for Stowe Selectboard because, as my previous campaign for the Stowe’s seat in the Vermont House illustrated, I care deeply about Stowe and for the values our community represents. My tenure on the board will represent a continuation of balanced representation and reflect the values of our community — compassion and equity for all. As always, my focus will be on inclusion and on Stowe as a welcoming town.
My 30 years in Stowe has been marked by exceptional involvement. My son’s Stowe education from K-12 meant that I was naturally drawn to involvement in school activities as a dynamic, involved parent. My former husband Tim’s dedication as a Stowe firefighter enfolded our entire family into the department’s activities for 20 years.
I’ve worked with my neighbors at Stowe Mountain Resort; as director of both Stowe Performing Arts and Music Festival of the Americas. I co-founded Stowe Theatre Guild, now in its 26th year, and Stowe Weekend of Hope, celebrating 20 years. One of my most joyful municipal service experiences was as Stowe Free Library trustee and chair.
I worked at Stowe Area Association as international marketing and public relations manager, as well as event liaison, working with the Vermont Department of Tourism and Discover New England to successfully promote Stowe in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.
Currently I’m in my last year as trustee of the Vermont Arts Council, and my first on the board of Rights and Democracy. The arts are another of Stowe’s driving economic forces. I believe inclusivity is key to a robust economy in the next 10 years. My years of service work have and will continue to inform the lens upon which I look at the possibilities for Stowe.
As I share my reasons for running, I’d like to offer deep gratitude to departing selectboard member, Morgan Nichols, for her endorsement of my candidacy. I’m honored to have the support of such a dedicated public servant and wish her well as she continues her vital work as the state director of Main Street Alliance of Vermont.
My life experience in this community, in the arts, in the tourism industry, organizing, and volunteer work affords me the foundation to serve on your selectboard.
