Rusty DeWees

Operating from the Mt. Mansfield facing end of a long, low building we called The Stowe Center, was FM radio station WRFB 101.7. Every other Saturday noon to three, when I was 21 (1982), I’d regale a small handful of listeners with my taste in country music, and comment on folks using Stowe’s new bike path, which was my view from the announcer’s chair. 

“I see tourists having fun on the new bike path” was one of my more facile ad-libs.

