Operating from the Mt. Mansfield facing end of a long, low building we called The Stowe Center, was FM radio station WRFB 101.7. Every other Saturday noon to three, when I was 21 (1982), I’d regale a small handful of listeners with my taste in country music, and comment on folks using Stowe’s new bike path, which was my view from the announcer’s chair.
“I see tourists having fun on the new bike path” was one of my more facile ad-libs.
Middle shift one Saturday, Bill Riley, former head-marketing guy at Mt. Mansfield Company, and part owner of WRFB, opened the door to the studio, took half a step in, jutted his chin slightly and instructed “Rusty, best you call tourists … visitors.”
Bob Chase owned Mansfield Garage, a full-service filling station set smack dab where Maplefield’s is today. Clyde Chase, Bob’s father, owned and ran it from 1930 — pre-1930 it was a Ford dealership — until Bob took over. Starting sometime early in Bob’s hitch, seven mornings a week, 4:45 to 6:15 a.m., a small cadre of Stowe carpenters, creters, contractors and a cop or two, most of them cradle-to-gravers, gathered at the Garage to talk about, among other things, the growing number of “tourists” in town. The gathered were thoughtful, smart, humble guys, and a few women, who’d cap their opinions with “… suh farz I know.”
Chase works at Mac’s Market now. Couple months ago, he said to me, “On my five-minute drive to work yesterday I counted license plates from 13 states, a record for me. They weren’t rental cars either … suh farz I know.”
My friend counts at least one visitor plate from all 50 states in October alone. Used to take him most all year to get to 49. Course, Hawai’i’s a bitch.
When the cleverest of visitors to Stowe do what my folks and many of you did, which is move here, they’re rewarded with life lived in a safe bubble of wonder and ease, populated with four blithe groups of locals:
• Cradle-to-Grav’rs: Were born here and will die here. They’re the cellar hole, footing and foundation of the town. Going back decades they dug the cellar holes, set the footings and poured the foundations in town. They fed, stitched, taught and coached, they worked alongside us and played organ at our family weddings and funerals. There are a small number of cradle-to gravers-left in Stowe, luckily. They are highly intelligent, talented, good humored and wise. Blindfolded they can tell you if the sky is blue or gray. Seek them out to have a visit. Bob Chase is one.
• Before-the-Blinking Light’rs: Moved here pre-blinking lights at the Mountain Road intersection. This group raised good kids, and might now have grandkids in the school system. They have offered, backed and busted out a good lot of ideas that are attractions and boons to the community as it now stands. They are dependable and have Stowe patina. They rode the single chair swathed with a Johnson Woolen Mills blanket and they remember when Stowe’s Independence parade consisted solely of three town drunks and the school nurse.
• Stowe Mountain Resort’rs: Moved to Stowe at the start of SMR era, 2005 give-or-take, were young when they moved to Stowe and they’re still young. They’re high-toned educated, have passion for and knowledge of the arts, and respect the bygone Stoic Stowe. They favor organic food, but ain’t afraid to purchase and pound a few box-mix brownies at the sixth-grade Shelburne Museum class trip bake sale. SMR-era folks work swiftly; they squeeze 67 seconds into a minute. They contribute. They’re fit. They fit.
• A fourth group are folks who moved here starting in or since March 2020. Two and a half years is not enough time (for me), to opine an informed outline and title for them. But so far as I know they at least drizzle, if not rain global earnings throughout the community. Snug in their cozy cabin, they work remotely in places all over the world, and many send their kids to be educated all over the world. This group is lovely, caring and in trim to contribute, but we might never meet them. They’re not so much freshly minted Stowe locals as they are extremely long-term Airbnb’ers.
I’d love a visit with any person from the groups. We’ll kvetch, as if we’re playing a scene in acting class:
Scene: Interior barn, Stowe, Vermont, late evening, Fourth of July, corn is knee high, it grows in topsoil turned with chocolate.
You: “Great parade, but too many people! Too many people. Lots more than when we moved here three years ago.” (Raises left hand, places it on left side of face) “Town’s getting so crowded.” (Right hand mirrors left hand move)
Me: “Yuh. Tell you, decades and decades ago, the moment the moving truck drove from my folk’s dooryard, and we were all moved in, was the moment Stowe had enough people in it … present company accepted of course.”
You: (Smiles, nods, no offense taken)
End Scene.
Ole school cradle-to-grav’rs died before being bored hearing themselves complain about how it used to be. We’ll far outlive being bored hearing ourselves complain about how it used to be; how it used to be changed in the time it’s taken you to read this.
Smile and nod for village and town employees who keep Stowe buffed by running their hand shovels, iron rakes and sidewalk plow contraptions. Cheer for Stowe’s first responders. Wave in support of Stowe’s past and present board members and office holders — their most challenging days lie ahead.
Five years ago, I made a prediction and shared it with a couple of my buddies: “The number of visitors and the pace of growth in Stowe the next five years will make Stowe’s last 20 years’ growth look anemic.”
I refresh my prediction.
Calm down.
Same everywhere.
Rusty DeWees acts in film and television. His self-written one-man comedy and music show The Logger plays theaters through New England. rusty@thelogger.com, rusty.dewees on Instagram.
