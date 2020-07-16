As many of us cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, programs to help lower monthly energy costs are welcome.
Fortunately, Efficiency Vermont and Stowe’s local utility companies are offering quite a few generous incentives this year, but you have to act quickly, as some expire at the end of August.
• In response to the pandemic, Efficiency Vermont, the energy efficiency utility that has served all Vermonters for more than 20 years, is offering its highest-ever incentives on home weatherization projects, such as sealing air leaks and insulating basements and attics. The incentives are intended to not only reduce Vermonters’ energy costs but also help get contractors back to work.
Through Aug. 31, Vermonters below 120 percent of the median household income can have 75 percent of their weatherization project covered, up to $5,500. The first six months of payments, up to $900, are covered for loans applied before Oct. 31.
That means most Vermonters can now complete a comprehensive weatherization project for around $40 a month, with the first six months of payments waived.
• Higher-income customers will receive 50 percent off the project cost, up to $2,000, and below market-rate financing.
• Not much appetite for large projects? Low- and moderate-income Vermonters can also receive $50 back on qualifying efficient products, such as window air-conditioning units and freezers. The rebate is available for purchases made before Aug. 31.
For complete details, visit efficiencyvermont.com.
• Local utility companies serving Stowe are also offering ways to save money, reduce our energy footprint, and build a low-to-no-carbon future.
Act 56, passed by the Vermont Legislature in 2015, set targets for electric utilities to assist customers to transition from fossil fuels. Utilities must reach 75 percent renewable energy by 2032. For small municipal electric utilities like the Stowe Electric Department, the goal for supporting customers to switch to renewable energy sources began in 2019 at 2 percent of electricity sales and increases every year, with a goal to reach 10.66 percent by 2032.
This year’s incentives from Stowe Electric, which includes 4,526 commercial and residential customers, includes: cold climate heat pumps, $675; electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, new and used, $300-$1,250; heat pump water heaters, $650; wood pellet stoves, $150; public electric vehicle charging stations, $500 rebate per plug; residential and commercial electric lawnmowers, $75-$1,500.
Additional information, forms and restrictions can be found at stoweelectric.com.
• A smaller number of Stowe residents are served by Morrisville Water and Light and the Vermont Electric Cooperative.
Morrisville Water and Light customers can receive their rebates from the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority, which services the utility. They include: cold climate heat pump, $500; electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, new and used, $250-$1,400; public electric vehicle charging stations, $500 rebate per plug; e-bike and retrofit kit, $100; electric golf cart, $50; residential and commercial electric lawnmowers, $75-$1,000.
Full details at vppsa.com/resources/rebate-forms.
At Vermont Electric Cooperative, 2020 incentives include: cold climate heat pump, $300-$600; electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, new and used, $250-$500; public electric vehicle charging stations, $500 rebate per plug, and a $250 bill credit for the purchase of a home level II charger; wood pellet stoves, $150; residential and commercial electric lawnmowers, $50-$1,000; zero energy modular home, $500.
Information: vermontelectric.coop/energy-transformation-programs.
• The Vermont state government is offering additional incentives of up to $5,000 to Vermonters for purchase or lease of an electric vehicle. The program, launched in December 2019, initially allocated $1.1 million for electric vehicle incentives. As of July, $358,500 remains.
If you have an interest in energy-related issues, join us for discussion at monthly Stowe Energy Committee meetings, which are held at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. Email me: crawley.catherine@gmail.com.
An occasional column on all things energy-related for residents and businesses in Stowe.
