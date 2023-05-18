Lisa Senecal

Lisa Senecal

I would like nothing more than never to need to write about sexism and misogyny ever again in anything other than a historical context. So, let me make this direct appeal to Republicans to help me get one big step closer: Please stop choosing a sexual predator and blatant misogynist as your party’s nominee cycle after cycle.

No, Trump isn’t the official GOP nominee for 2024 yet, but he’s running away with it so far, and there is no one in sight to stop him. That means there isn’t the appetite for someone less sexist, predatory or misogynistic among the GOP base.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.