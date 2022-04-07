I start, and end, with anniversary related commentary, as this out-of-control planet seems to have us spinning two laps around the sun every 365 days.
Two years ago, on April 2, was my first column after COVID-19 essentially shut down America. April 2 was also supposed to be opening day. Baseball was desperately trying to save its season. Selfishly, I was only upset that the rising pandemic wiped out my original column. It was supposed to be good timing to blast the Red Sox for ruining our future, having traded Mookie Betts that winter to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The best I could do was a sarcastic, snarky lead about no opening day, before drifting into a serious reflection of what we were facing in 2020 as human beings.
With his permission, I lifted a chunk of verbiage from the editor of Quest Magazine, the wonderful quarterly of the Theosophical Society in America. His comments closed with, “Civilizations have a life span of their own. They are born, mature, decay and perish. Why? Possibly the answer is in the playroom. A child builds an elaborate structure with its blocks, admires it for a few minutes, then knocks it down and starts again. What if all human history is like that?”
I gave myself the final word: “Maybe the rest of life on this planet is just sick and tired of us claimants of superiority. Its statement is the tiny invader, charged with leaping from the animals onto our vulnerable bodies and this time wiping us out over the next few years.”
My proofreading soulmate raised her eyebrows, with a slight chuckle, and said, “Who elected you Nostradamus?”
Well, it’s two years later. This time, today is really opening day — Red Sox versus the Yankees in the Bronx — and no one really cares. We’ve been watching millionaires and billionaires fighting over money and lifestyle for 99 days, and all remaining millionaires and billionaires, as the world implodes.
Meanwhile, two years later, coronavirus is completing its second trip around the planet as it keeps adjusting its poison. Vaccine boosters may turn into periodic tasks to stay ahead of changing variants. You don’t mess with something that has now killed over 6 million fellow humans on Planet Earth in two years.
You also don’t mess with the more scientific certainty that the climate crisis will, shortly, be permanently out of control.
And, the third strike of what we face has taken only six weeks to spiral as well, halfway across the world. Humans killing other humans in the 21st century. One quick move by any number of nuclear-possessing maniacs in this dreadful revision of the Cold War could mean that even Nostradamus won’t have enough time to give us warning.
•••
Well, how about some good news, where we have control.
That would be Vermont’s $2 billion check from Uncle Sam, its share of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill signed last year by President Joe Biden.
Relocating to Vermont 30 years ago was done with a lot of thought. Of all the elements included for consideration at that time, the biggest disappointment has been the continuous failure in job creation. Now I’m one of those non-producing seniors, retired in a heaven named Stowe, yet concerned the state hasn’t attracted a real 21st century workforce.
This may be the last shot to get it done. Like so many others, I say double down on broadband and do it fast. The ability to communicate at the same level as the rest of the world, combined with the existing quality of life people identify with the Green Mountains, will spark the move.
•••
Perhaps one good thing that will arise from the ashes of this horrendous Ukraine nightmare that we, and our children and grandchildren, are witnessing live, is what really happens when dictatorships take on democracy with intent to wipe it away forever.
Big lies aren’t just happening in Eastern Europe. Our schools must re-inject mandatory 21st century civics into their curriculum, with equal priority to math and science. Ideally, this civics education would start with an introduction in grade 5 and expand to a full semester course in grade 10. Participation might include local election helper-internships, setting the stage for automatic voter registration at age 18.
•••
In 2007, Russia invaded our town. It was a 180-degree reversal of what we endure today. The event was the Fed Cup semifinals, the women’s tennis equivalent of the men’s Davis Cup. It was seen on television in both the U.S. and Russia. It was competition with everyone playing by the same rules. There were interactions, respect and love that magical weekend.
Russia won in the final match.
Having seen those fellow human beings front and center in our own neighborhood, I will not judge its real citizens on what we see today. Sadly, they will learn the hard way, and be sickened by the real story of how a vicious tyrant stole their futures. We retain what Russia’s real people were striving to achieve in 2007: Democracy, with freedom, and journalism to back it up.
•••
This second anniversary started nearly 25 years ago. I wrote a letter to the editor trashing a bombshell piece of legislation called Act 60. We had lived quietly in Stowe for seven years. Both daughters were now off to college and, like many others, I was concerned about the school and all the hospitality-related businesses that were about to get their pockets picked — Big Time — by the Legislature.
Staff reporter Pete Hartt (may he rest in peace) informed Reporter owner Trow Elliman and editor Greg Popa that, at one time I had a writing background in Burlington. They asked if I might pen some additional columns. I hadn’t written a thing in seven years, but then, maybe because we were empty nesters, I said I’d take a shot.
This past December, I sent a note to that same Greg Popa, saying I’ve always been in favor of term limits, but I sure busted this one.
It’s time for a new Vantage Point. I close up shop today.
I’ve always struggled with the meaning of time. All I know is, these 25 years have shot by like a rocket, albeit an exciting ride and memorable experiences with a lot of special people and topics. It’s been an honor to share bylines with so many talented columnists also expressing opinions to a diverse and sophisticated readership.
Thank you, Trow, Biddle Duke and Bob Miller for starting and keeping this journalism gem alive for 64 years, and, to Greg, for his decades as the glue holding things together.
Row, row, row your boat,
Gently down the stream,
Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily,
Life is but a dream.
Dave Matthews lives in Stowe. This is his last column for the Stowe Reporter. Thanks, Dave.
