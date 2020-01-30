The first few weeks of the 2020 legislative session have been important weeks for Stowe and Lamoille County.
While the first week was mainly an organizational week, Wednesday, Jan. 15, saw over 150 people from all across the state and across the political spectrum come to Montpelier for the second annual Tourism Day at the Statehouse.
I founded this annual event last year as an opportunity for those in the industry — employees and their families, employers and their families, entrepreneurs, and others who depend on the industry — to share with legislators and state leaders the critical importance of tourism, and the state’s investment in it.
Expanding the historical alliance of tourism advocates, this year we were proud to showcase an ever-expanding coalition of Vermonters to highlight the importance of the industry across the board. From the winter sports industry and adaptive sports to the ever-growing agri-tourism and LGBTQ tourism markets, from the arts and creative economy to the specialty food sector, and from the destination events like conferences and weddings to the hundreds of small lodges and bed-and-breakfasts throughout the state that depend on all of it, a broad range of Vermonters dependent on tourism was represented.
Most impactful to me was that the majority of Vermonters — both officially advocating for the industry in the legislative hearing, and those in attendance — were from the rural communities of the state. It became abundantly clear how important tourism is to our state’s rural economies and rural heritage.
And, the message from all was clear: Vermont must invest more in the promotion of Vermont as a tourist destination, and the promotion of the Vermont brand, in order for us to remain competitive in this ever-increasingly global market.
Specifically, the industry was asking for an increase of $500,000 for the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.
I was incredibly pleased, therefore, when Gov. Phil Scott presented his fiscal year 2021 budget proposal last week, and in it included an additional $1 million investment. Double what the industry was advocating, the package is an important one:
• $500,000 additional funding for the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing to promote the state as a tourist destination.
• $250,000 additional funding for marketing outdoor recreation, including visits to our wonderful state parks, and for hunting and fishing.
• $250,000 additional funding for economic development marketing, boosting the effort to bring more families to Vermont to live, work, and raise their families.
As much as this proposal was a shot in the arm for this region, rural communities throughout the state, and the state’s tourism industry in general, the announcement by the governor that he was proposing to spend $2.8 million to complete the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail almost caused me to fall out of my chair.
These state funds will leverage $11.3 million more in federal money to complete the Rail Trail — a 93-mile trail that will be the longest in New England when it is complete. Clearly, the governor recognizes the importance of this incredible asset to the rural communities and economies of Lamoille County and northern Vermont, and he has my gratitude.
But his was just the first step. It is now up to all of us to ensure these funds remain in the budget as it makes its way through the House and Senate. Rest assured, I will work diligently toward that end, and will do my best to keep the people of this region posted on the progress.
If anything is of interest to you, please contact me with any questions or concerns. I can be reached at 253-9314 or Heidi@heidischeuermann.com. Please also be in touch if you are interested in receiving my more in-depth, regular email newsletters.
Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.