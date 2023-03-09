Unfortunately, distracted driving is not a passing fad. It has become a trend with deadly, real consequences.
For anyone who thinks they can talk on their phone, text, apply make-up or do any other distracting activity while driving, it’s time for a crash course from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
• In 2020, 3,142 people were killed and approximately 400,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver.
• Research has found that dialing a phone number while driving increases a teen’s risk of crashing by six times, and texting while driving increases the risk by 23 times.
• In 2019, 9 percent of all drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crashes.
• Research shows that passengers increase the percentage of risky behaviors in a teen’s vehicle and the number of crashes for teens.
While those numbers may sound like just statistics, they’re anything but. They could be parents, children, neighbors and friends right here in Stowe. There are too many sad tales of deaths and injuries that could have been prevented had drivers been paying attention to the road instead of someone or something else.
With more technology now than ever, driver distractions have risen to unprecedented levels. We live in a world where people expect instant, real-time information 24 hours a day and those expectations don’t stop just because someone gets behind the wheel. Drivers still do not realize — or choose to ignore — the danger they create when they take their eyes off the road, their hands off the wheel and their focus off driving.
According to a 2014 special article in the New England Journal of Medicine, the risk of a crash or near-crash among novice drivers increased with the performance of many secondary tasks, including texting and dialing cellphones. Driving is an activity that requires your full attention and focus to keep yourself and others safe.
This is a national problem, but it also affects us right here in Stowe. No one is immune from the dangers of distracted driving. Remember, your choices matter.
As part of Stowe High School Enrichment program, Choices Matter will be giving a presentation on Sunday, March 21, to the entire student body.
Cathy Davis has worked at Stowe Middle School for more than 20 years.
