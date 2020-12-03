We are writing to clarify misinformation that has been stated recently concerning the founding and naming of the Helen Day Art Center. We offer an examination of events, facts and legalities leading up to the eventual founding of the art center in 1982.
Helen Day Montanari died in 1955, leaving a trust of $40,000 — $388,000 in today’s dollars — “for the establishment of a library and art center for the Town of Stowe.’’ Trustees were appointed to oversee and manage the trust. The trust exists to this day with income designated for the use by the Stowe Free Library for books and supplies.
Flash forward from the establishment of the trust in 1955 to the 1970s when Historic Stowe, Inc., a not-for-profit corporation, undertook a community-wide campaign to raise funds to save and restore the former Stowe High School, known as “Ole Yeller.” It took five town votes and two special town meetings, over a period of eight years, to convince the Stowe Board of Selectmen to renovate and restore the building. Even though the renovation was extremely controversial at the time, many believing the building was not worth saving or preferring the use of the property as a town parking lot, anti-Semitism was never an issue.
When the Stowe Selectboard finally agreed to the restoration of the old building, and the trustees of the Montanari Trust agreed to the use of their funds, the town accepted a stipulation in the trust that “the building be known as the Helen Day Memorial Library and Art Center.” This is a legal, fiduciary responsibility that cannot be overlooked.
In 1981, the renovation of the building was completed and the Stowe Free Library (founded in 1866) moved from its location in the Akeley Memorial Building to a new home in the Helen Day Memorial Library and Art Center.
Also in 1981, Historic Stowe Inc., was appointed by the selectboard to act as their agent for the management of the second floor of the Helen Day building, where the art center called for by the Montanari Trust would be located. The women who created the art center were principals on the board of Historic Stowe, and included, among others, Anne Lusk, who also was instrumental in laying out and completing the Stowe Recreation Path, Dr. Mary Heath, Barbara Baraw, Marianne Goodson and Beverly Wood.
Beverly Wood became the first Helen Day Art Center board president. Marlene Davison served as part-time administrator and then became the first executive director until her retirement in 1990. In 1982, the fledgling art center was incorporated as a not-for-profit corporation. The name Helen Day Art Center was chosen because the art center was located in the Helen Day Memorial building.
Since its beginning, the art center has been defined by its welcoming reception to all in our community. Collaboration, cooperation and goodwill have been our hallmarks for 40 years. Many hundreds of volunteers enthusiastically and without reservation have given their time and talents to the center, including members of the Jewish community, who have served in every phase of the Art Center’s operation, holding leadership positions on the board of trustees and staff, serving as committee heads, volunteering in myriad ways, advising and participating in strategic planning, sponsoring exhibitions and supporting membership, annual giving, special campaigns, fund drives and bus excursions, as well as being class teachers, students and exhibiting artists.
Never has there been a scintilla of discrimination or anti-Semitism in any part of the art center’s philosophy or operation. That is not who we are or have ever been.
If you will, ignore the benefits given to Stowe by Helen Day Montanari’s vision and bequest of 65 years ago, as well as the values that have guided Helen Day Art Center for 40 years, and change the name of the art center to reflect its new emphasis on contemporary art, but the name of our building should remain The Helen Day Memorial Library and Art Center.
Johanna Darrow is trustee emerita, Helen Day Art Center, Marlene Davison was a former executive director of the center, and Beverly Wood was its first board president.
