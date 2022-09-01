This week I hit that uncomfortable birthday that falls between “eligible to start Social Security at a reduced amount” and “eligible for full Social Security.”
I’ve come on to this milestone behind some friends and ahead of others. Those ahead of me have been — some with admirable discipline, some with urgency, some out of a frustration with clutter — downsizing. Discarding a lifetime’s accumulation acquired by desire, inheritance or questionable buying decisions.
Happily, the local library put out a request for books right about the time I started eyeballing the shelves and cursing the dust accumulation. Even more happily for all involved, it turns out my grandfather’s collection of early 19th century sermons and essays, leather bound with gilt edges, books that haven’t been opened for at least two centuries, were handed to a volunteer who knows old books.
My shelves are clean, and the library let me know they’ll be giving me a receipt for the donation.
Since that was so successful, I hauled a box of household items to the church rummage sale.
One thing I will not get rid of is boxes. The sign of civilization’s decline is the plastic shipping bag. Even in lowly cardboard the sturdy box is something to be prized, the small nested into the large against that inevitable moment when you need a box.
And there in your hoard will be … the perfect box.
Boxes in cardboard, tin, wood — even lowly plastic — create order and structure out of stuff. All of them are beautiful. The Shaker ovals that hold odd coins and buttons. The old box, worn, and in need of refurbishing, which perfectly holds the Singer Featherweight. The painted tin boxes. There is an art to a good box.
“They will,” Alexis de Tocqueville observed of New Englanders a few years before my grandfather’s books of sermons were published, “prefer the useful to the beautiful, and insist the beautiful be useful.”
Which explains why the large wooden box, another relic of my grandfather, with little compartments and holders for pencils, pens and paintbrushes, has languished in the back of a cupboard. I love this box, with everything tucked neatly in its place, the tubes of paint to one cubby, the glass palette plates nestled behind a slider for safe keeping, the sketching pencils, in their own box, fit tidily between lid and base.
But I don’t understand the art. My art is textile. Even if a piece comes off the loom with a threading error running right down the middle, it is still fabric. While it might not end up being what it was intended to be, fabric is always useful.
But my grandfather made pictures. He was a gifted photographer, but perhaps a less than gifted painter, as he left no sketchbook or watercolor behind. He did leave his palette plates with paint dried on them, his watercolor tubes squashed in the middle, his pencils carved to an amazing degree, with one of them carved to expose more than two inches of lead — a long, fragile, spear of graphite crafted for some unknown project.
I’m not opposed to purely decorative arts. The wooden box sits in another box, a plastic tote, side by side with another wooden box. The second box houses embroidery threads and the necessary specialized hand needles and gizmos to thread their impossible little eyes. The tote is a box, for boxes, and the unfinished projects and patterns that don’t fit into the boxes.
For reasons that likely fall into the “it might come in handy” category of New England thrift, there, amid the clutter, is a pad of watercolor paper.
The technically savvy are not happy to learn that TikTok lives on my phone, but I love this thing. Gardening TikTok taught me to freeze tomatoes instead of blanching them before canning, a huge time and energy saver. I’ve learned that the most amazing tool I should never be allowed to own is called a flail ax. I’ve watched a creator build a one-of-a-kind dress from concept to final fit. And, who knew? There are three-minute workshops on watercolor painting.
I bought two erasers and a tiny wee sponge, which pack neatly into an Altoids tin which, of course, fits in the wooden box.
I added a fresh pack of tissues, a waterproof pen, two new paintbrushes and a sketchpad.
When my husband, who grew up in San Diego — surf, sand and scuba diving — acquired his chainsaw 25 years ago, he took a class so he could safely fell trees and cut firewood. A few weeks after the course he remarked, as we rolled down a tree-lined lane “trees look different when you own a chainsaw.”
When you own sheep, every large expanse of lawn looks like a wasted opportunity.
When you own watercolors, every sky looks paintable, every cloud more interesting.
Places you’ve passed a thousand times suddenly seem positively exotic. You become a tourist in your own town.
Tucked neatly in this box is paint, and a passport, no delayed plane or lost luggage required. Just add a cup of water and a pad of paper. This beautiful old case is useful after all.
Pack your own travel kit, visit The Current or River Arts, or bravely go where it is ill-advised, and the little videos will get you started.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
