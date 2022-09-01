Tamara Burke

This week I hit that uncomfortable birthday that falls between “eligible to start Social Security at a reduced amount” and “eligible for full Social Security.”

I’ve come on to this milestone behind some friends and ahead of others. Those ahead of me have been — some with admirable discipline, some with urgency, some out of a frustration with clutter — downsizing. Discarding a lifetime’s accumulation acquired by desire, inheritance or questionable buying decisions.

